Grey Group Launches Grey Midwest

"As we conclude our 100th anniversary, the opening of this new office underscores Grey's vitality and dynamism," Michael Houston said. "We've broadened our definition of creativity and forged a unique end-to-end marketing model. This fully-integrated structure will deliver 'Famously Effective' ideas that break new ground in brand experience with the agility and speed our 'always on' world demands."

Houston continued, "Grey Midwest will become our North American center of excellence for performance marketing as well as a primary service hub for clients who want to work with a lean, nimble agency that has digital, data and ecommerce at its core."

The Grey Midwest hub includes the following co-located resources:

Grey: the award-winning, full-service creative advertising agency, complemented with activation and public relations; social marketing; and design capabilities.

Grey Commerce: a newly-formed proprietary practice that merges shopper and ecommerce sensibility into a new offering dedicated to making brands buyable, using data and creativity, to move consumers to action and, ultimately, purchase. Christine McCambridge has been named Executive Director of Commerce.

The Cincinnati Office of POSSIBLE: the multi-service digital agency outpost has become part of Grey. The group, known for its digital, data and ecommerce expertise, is a leader in performance marketing.

Townhouse: the full-service, creative production agency, serving Grey clients. Townhouse is opening a new state-of-the-art 3,500 sq. foot end-to-end content creation studio across all channels.

"We're excited to bring the global creativity and resources of Grey and Townhouse into closer proximity and partnership with all our clients, including Procter & Gamble, our largest client," Debby Reiner, CEO of Grey New York, said. "We are confident a high-performance, smartly integrated, hungry team of makers all within arm's reach will ignite creativity, collaboration and speed to market and be attractive to clients all across the Midwest."

Grey Midwest, with 80 employees, will be led by Tony Desjardins as Managing Director, who reports to Debby Reiner, CEO of Grey New York.

The senior management group includes:

Adam Kahn , Executive Creative Director

, Executive Creative Director Brian LeCount , EVP Strategy and Insights

, EVP Strategy and Insights Christopher Reintz , EVP Client Services

, EVP Client Services Steve Noble , VP of Marketing Science and Customer Experience

, VP of Marketing Science and Customer Experience Todd Barker , Senior Director of Technology

, Senior Director of Technology Jamie Grady , SVP Finance & Operations

, SVP Finance & Operations Priscila Fernandes , Group Director, Project Management

, Group Director, Project Management Rachel Durden , Talent Specialist

Tony Desjardins, Managing Director of Grey Midwest, said, "The establishment of Grey Midwest is a vote of confidence in Cincinnati as a creative destination and in its business community. We've created a premier one-to-one communications offering both mid-size and large-size local companies are looking for."

Desjardins continued, "Grey Midwest's Creativity to Commerce rigor will take the big idea and drill it down through the purchase funnel to make brands buyable."

Grey Midwest's anchor clients include: Procter & Gamble, Essilor of America and Perrigo.

POSSIBLE Partnership will operate as a separate entity co-located with Grey Midwest.

Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917," the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, NFL, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestlé, Walgreens, Revlon, Applebee's and T.J. Maxx.

