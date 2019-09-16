Grey Midwest Becomes City Chapter Partner For Together Digital

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey Midwest, a leading advertising agency in Cincinnati, is the first full-year city chapter partner with Together Digital, formerly Women in Digital.

Together Digital defines their mission as being "an association dedicated to accelerating the advancement and growth of women in digital fields by giving women the most powerful tool in their arsenal: one another." This is a mission Grey Midwest has committed to putting significant focus and resources behind this year and beyond.

Grey Midwest has signed on as the inaugural full year "Adopt-A-City" partner for Together Digital's Cincinnati chapter at monthly meetups. "We are thrilled to partner with Grey Midwest and bring them on as our inaugural annual sponsor for Together Digital Cincinnati," said Lucrecer Braxton, City Champion for Together Digital Cincinnati. "We look forward to empowering the women at Grey with a network of over 2000 women nationwide and being a part of their professional development."

With the largest number of Together Digital members of any agency in the city, Grey Midwest is looking forward to this partnership and seeing how each organization can help the other drive even stronger growth of women in the city and industry.

"Grey Midwest could not be more excited to support and partner with Together Digital," said Jamie Grady, SVP, Finance & Operations for Grey Midwest. "Their mission around the advancement, growth and empowerment of women is a natural fit for Grey Midwest and one that we as an organization are incredibly passionate about and dedicated to."

Together Digital has 25-chapter cities and hosts monthly events, including their 2019 National Conference in Columbus, Ohio, their founding chapter city, this September.

About Grey

Grey Midwest is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency located in downtown Cincinnati. Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best-known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Lindt, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)

Contact: Jamie Grady

jamie.grady@grey.com

Owen J. Dougherty

owen.dougherty@grey.com

SOURCE Grey