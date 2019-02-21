Grey Midwest Promotes Two To Group Creative Director
Margaret Russo and Ray Elfers Accomplished Leaders
Mar 06, 2019, 11:03 ET
NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Desjardins, Managing Director of Grey Midwest, today announced the promotions of two long-time creative leaders: Margaret Russo and Ray Elfers as Group Creative Directors. They will report to Adam Kahn, who was named Chief Creative Officer of Grey Midwest, in February.
Adam Kahn said, "These well-deserved promotions for Margaret and Ray underscore the deep creative bench we possess, with expertise in traditional advertising, digital, data and commerce, providing the best solutions for our clients."
Their bios follow:
- Margaret Russo has spent more than a decade at Grey Midwest and will oversee multiple Procter & Gamble brands as Group Creative Director. Her award-winning work for Febreze has been recognized by the Cannes Lions, Effie, Webby and Addy Awards. Her social media campaigns have delivered sales, exposure and relevancy across multiple platforms, garnering her a coveted Facebook Thought Leadership Award for Creative Excellence. Russo is a longtime proponent of workplace equality and female leadership, partnering with such groups as Women in Digital and the 3% Conference.
- Ray Elfers has been with Grey Midwest since 2010. As an award-winning Art Director, he has created campaigns across both traditional and non-traditional channels. His work on P&G has included brand marketing efforts for Febreze, the Olympics, Downy Unstopables and Gillette. Most recently, he has lent his creativity to the establishment of Grey Midwest's commerce discipline. The offering combines the science of data with the art of advertising to differentiate clients' brands from their competitors. A big supporter of Cincinnati's local creative community, Elfers has worked with the American Advertising Federation (AAF), Addy Awards, the Brandemonium conference and with creative start-ups via the Brandery.
Grey Midwest
Grey Midwest, a future-facing, end-to-end marketing hub located in Cincinnati, debuted in April 2018.
The hub includes:
- Grey: the award-winning, full-service creative advertising agency, complemented with activation and public relations; social marketing; and design capabilities.
- Grey Commerce: a proprietary practice that merges shopper and ecommerce sensibility into a new offering dedicated to making brands buyable, using data and creativity, to move consumers to action and, ultimately, purchase.
- Townhouse: the full-service, creative production agency, serving Grey clients. Townhouse features a new state-of-the-art 3,500 sq. foot end-to-end content creation studio across all channels.
About Grey
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917," the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Walgreens, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S 'Global Agency Of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's 'Agency Of the Year' and CAMPAIGN magazine's 'Global Network of the Year' in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)
