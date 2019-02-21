Grey Midwest Promotes Two To Group Creative Director

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Desjardins, Managing Director of Grey Midwest, today announced the promotions of two long-time creative leaders: Margaret Russo and Ray Elfers as Group Creative Directors. They will report to Adam Kahn, who was named Chief Creative Officer of Grey Midwest, in February.

Adam Kahn said, "These well-deserved promotions for Margaret and Ray underscore the deep creative bench we possess, with expertise in traditional advertising, digital, data and commerce, providing the best solutions for our clients."