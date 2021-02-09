Grey Oaks Country Club names Don Emery as general manager

Most recently serving as president and general manager of Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Emery's 32-year private country club career includes serving as general manager at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, and general manager and chief operating officer at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, Interlachen Country Club in Winter Park, and Key Biscayne Yacht Club in Key Biscayne.

"Grey Oaks Country Club is very fortunate that Don has chosen to join our executive leadership team," said Marti Morfitt, who chairs the board of directors for the country club. "In addition to having a keen eye for responsible fiscal management and an authentic commitment to member relations, Don's extensive management experience includes proactive staff development, which will serve both our longtime team members and newer employees alike. Grey Oaks is an exceptional club, and Don will help us continue to enhance the wonderful experience we all enjoy here."

Emery graduated from the renowned School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. He is an active member of the Club Management Association of America, achieving Certified Club Manager, Certified Club Executive, and Honor Society status. Currently, Emery serves as a board member for the Florida Chapter of CMAA.

"Joining Grey Oaks Country Club is truly the pinnacle of my career," said Emery. "The exceptional experience at this club begins with the warmth of the members and continues through to the dedication of each and every employee. The comprehensive offerings at Grey Oaks embody the best of country club living and reflect the club's commitment to quality of life through health, wellness and happiness."

Grey Oaks Country Club opened in 1993 and encompasses the Grey Oaks and Estuary communities, as well as members from Moorings Park at Grey Oaks. Along with 54 holes of championship golf, club facilities include a 63,000-square-foot east clubhouse, 12,000-square-foot Golf Pro Shop, Golf Performance Center, 30,000-square-foot Wellness Center, Sports Center, and Pool Café, a 22,000-square-foot complex with indoor and outdoor dining overlooking an expansive resort-style pool with a wading entrance, waterfall, and lap lanes. Additionally, the Estuary offers a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse with exceptional indoor and outdoor dining overlooking the golf course, as well as a Golf Pro Shop and his-and-her locker and card rooms.

For more information about Grey Oaks Country Club, including membership options, lifestyle amenities, and real estate, visit GreyOaksCC.com or call 239-262-5550.

