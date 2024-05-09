Greyhound Advocates Applaud Gov. Ned Lamont for Signing Bill to Outlaw Dog Racing

New Law Makes Connecticut the 43rd State to Prohibit Greyhound Racing

ARLINGTON, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest greyhound protection group in the world thanked Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont for signing a bill to outlaw greyhound racing today, calling the new law a victory for everyone who cares about dogs.

"The end of dog racing in Connecticut has finally come because of the hard work of dedicated lawmakers on both sides of the aisle," said GREY2K USA President and General Counsel Christine A. Dorchak. "Greyhound advocates everywhere applaud Governor Lamont's enthusiastic stand against this cruel industry. Connecticut now joins 42 other states that have already rejected this outdated and inhumane form of gambling."

Greyhound racing is now illegal in 43 states, and only continues to exist at two tracks in West Virginia. After dog racing gradually declined for decades, Florida voters outlawed the activity in 2018 by a vote of 69% to 31%, closing twelve operational racetracks. A bill to prohibit gambling on greyhound racing nationwide was introduced in the 117th Congress and earned the support of 105 cosponsors and more than 250 humane groups, anti-gambling organizations and local animal shelters.

All mainstream animal protection groups oppose greyhound racing due to animal welfare concerns. At the last two remaining dog tracks in West Virginia, state records indicate that 666 greyhounds were injured in 2022 including 218 dogs that suffered broken bones and five greyhounds that died. Thousands of dogs also endure lives of confinement at West Virginia tracks, kept in cages barely large enough for them to stand up or turn around for long hours each day.

About GREY2K USA Worldwide

Formed in February of 2001, GREY2K USA is the largest greyhound protection organization in the United States with more than 300,000 supporters. As a non-profit 501(c)4 organization, the group works to pass stronger greyhound protection laws and end the cruelty of dog racing on both national and international levels. GREY2K USA also promotes the rescue and adoption of greyhounds across the globe. For more information, go to www.GREY2KUSA.org or visit GREY2K USA on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

