Greyhound and Six Flags Launch "Live Unleashed Sweepstakes"

To enter the sweepstakes, simply upload a photo to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LiveUnleashed18 with a caption that explains how you want to "Live Unleashed" this summer.

"This summer, we're encouraging our riders to get out and explore their own backyards, as some of the best experiences are just a short ride away." said Darrin Rowe, Senior Director of Marketing, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "A quick summer getaway to Six Flags is the perfect way to experience traveling the Greyhound way with modern on-board amenities including free Wi-Fi, power outlets, leather seats and extra legroom."

The winner will be selected via a random drawing by July 13. To review, official rules and details for the "Live Unleashed Sweepstakes," visit Greyhound.com/SixFlags.

Customers not selected to win the "Live Unleashed Sweepstakes" are still encouraged to spend a day at Six Flags this summer with use of a special admission discount to participating Six Flags theme parks. Visit Greyhound.com/SixFlags and download a special coupon for $15 off single day admission ticket through Sept. 16, 2018.

About Greyhound

Greyhound, a FirstGroup plc company, is the only national provider of scheduled intercity coach services in the U.S. and Canada. Based in Dallas, Greyhound provides scheduled passenger services to 3,800 destinations carrying approximately 18 million passengers a year. The company's point-to-point service, Greyhound Express, serves more than 135 markets and also operates brands for local markets including BoltBus, Lucky Streak casino service and Greyhound Connect. Greyhound is the first U.S.-based intercity bus company to operate domestic service within Mexico as well as international connections to Texas. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-231-2222 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com. For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus , Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

