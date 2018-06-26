Greyhound Joins Nitro Circus in Recreating Iconic Evel Knievel Jump during HISTORY's 3-Hour Event, 'Evel Live'

Greyhound will once again be a part of creating record-breaking history by providing 16 buses for this milestone attempt, as Pastrana looks to challenge the 14 Greyhound bus jump Knievel executed over 40 years ago. Pastrana will aim to recreate two other famous Knievel stunts during "Evel Live," including jumping the length of 52+ cars as well as jumping the legendary Caesars Palace fountain. If successful, Pastrana will be the first individual to complete all three jumps consecutively in one three-hour timespan.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nitro Circus and HISTORY® as they honor Evel Knievel's legacy by recreating his most famous stunts," said Andy Kaplinsky, chief commercial officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "We believe in pushing boundaries and making history, and just as Greyhound was at the forefront of Knievel's first daring bus jump, we will be there to share in this one-of-a-kind experience and continue to create memorable moments for consumers."

To celebrate this historic moment, Greyhound is offering travelers an exclusive experience to a Nitro Circus event by entering the "Nitro Circus Experience Sweepstakes." Now through July 7, entrants have the chance to win a prize package that includes four VIP tickets to any one of the 2018 Nitro Circus events complete with a signed Travis Pastrana jersey, four Nitro Circus t-shirts, four signed Nitro Circus hats and a two-night hotel stay for four adults. To review official rules and details, and to enter the "Nitro Circus Experience Sweepstakes," simply submit the online form at www.greyhound.com/nitrocircus. The winner will be selected via a random drawing on July 13.

Entrants not selected for the sweepstakes can still witness a one-of-a-kind sports moment by tuning in to "Evel Live" airing on HISTORY® Sunday, July 8 at 8PM ET / 5 PM PT. For more information on "Evel Live," visit www.History.com.

About HISTORY ®

HISTORY®, now reaching more than 96 million homes, is the leading destination for award-winning series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network's all-original programming slate features a roster of signature series including The Curse of Oak Island, Forged in Fire, Alone, Pawn Stars, American Pickers, as well as the hit drama series Vikings and SIX. The HISTORY website is located at history.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/history and Facebook at facebook.com/history. For more press information and photography, please visit us at http://press.aenetworks.com.

About Greyhound

Greyhound, a FirstGroup plc company, is the only national provider of scheduled intercity coach services in the U.S. and Canada. Based in Dallas, Greyhound provides scheduled passenger services to 3,800 destinations carrying approximately 18 million passengers a year. The company's point-to-point service, Greyhound Express, serves more than 135 markets and also operates brands for local markets including BoltBus, Lucky Streak casino service and Greyhound Connect. Greyhound is the first U.S.-based intercity bus company to operate domestic service within Mexico as well as international connections to Texas. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-231-2222 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com. For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus , Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

About Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus, the world's biggest action sports entertainment brand, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded by global superstar Travis Pastrana in 2003, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television shows, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. Created in 2010, Nitro Circus Live has travelled the globe, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely rebooting action sports competition in the process. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 20 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of action sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greyhound-joins-nitro-circus-in-recreating-iconic-evel-knievel-jump-during-historys-3-hour-event-evel-live-300672554.html

SOURCE Greyhound

Related Links

http://www.greyhound.com

