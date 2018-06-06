Greyhound Launches New Marketing Campaign That Targets The Next Generation Of Bus Travelers

While millennial travelers have become synonymous with social exploration and cultural curiousity, You Don't Have to Go Far to Go Far is an opportunity to show consumers that some of the best experiences are just a short ride away. Partnering with creative agency, BSSP, the campaign showcases that with Greyhound, customers can expect low fares, stress-free boarding, a comfortable onboard experience and a wide range of scheduling options with direct services between major cities.

"As we continue to enhance our technology, training, customer service, and ultimately, the entire travel experience, Greyhound is encouraging travelers to get out and explore more, starting with what's in their own backyard," said Darrin Rowe, senior director of marketing, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "Our goal with this campaign was to challenge the perception that you need to travel faraway or spend a lot of money to have an unforgettable experience. We're excited to introduce riders to the hidden gems around them and showcase the new Greyhound – complete with power outlets, extra legroom, reclining leather seats and guaranteed seating."

"Greyhound has been going through an incredible business transformation and it was important for the advertising to reflect that," said John Butler, partner and chief creative officer, BSSP. "There is a common misconception that you need a passport to discover new things. So we captured the spirit of discovering new people, places and experiences that are just a bus ride away, embarking on a two-week Greyhound road trip throughout the US. We're creating customized versions of our videos for each market, OOH, dynamic digital and social."

In June, Greyhound will launch a collaboration with the Matador Network to produce and distribute engaging content that highlights riders' top travel destinations. The company will also release a content series in partnership with VICE to show a dynamic exploration of two Greyhound-served markets from the perspective of some of the most captivating voices in comedy, the Lucas Brothers.

The new campaign will include Greyhound's return to television for the first time in nearly 20 years with ad spots running on local network channels including Fox, NBC, ABC and CBS, as well as local cable including Bravo, BET, Cooking Channel, ESPN and MTV across 17 primary markets including Jacksonville, FL; Raleigh, NC; Fresno, CA; Cleveland, OH; New Orleans, LA; Richmond, VA; Baltimore, MD, and Louisville, KY. Connected TV channels including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire will also be part of the channel mix.

In addition to television spots, it will also include online video, digital radio, display ads, paid search, out-of-home, mobile, social media, native advertising, and influencer content publishers, supported by BSSP, Engine Shop and Edelman, scheduled to run from June 4 through March 2019.

About Greyhound

Greyhound, a FirstGroup plc company, is the only national provider of scheduled intercity coach services in the U.S. and Canada. Based in Dallas, Greyhound provides scheduled passenger services to 3,800 destinations carrying approximately 18 million passengers a year. The company's point-to-point service, Greyhound Express, serves more than 135 markets and also operates brands for local markets including BoltBus, Lucky Streak casino service and Greyhound Connect. Greyhound is the first U.S.-based intercity bus company to operate domestic service within Mexico as well as international connections to Texas. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-231-2222 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com. For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus, Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

About BSSP

BSSP (www.bssp.com) is a full-service communications agency based in Sausalito, CA, providing marketing services to brands and companies including Mitsubishi Motors, 2K Sports, Greyhound, Premier Protein, PowerBar, Blue Shield of California, FootJoy, Sovos Brands and others. Adweek named BSSP Small Agency of the Decade, and Outside Magazine has consistently recognized the agency as one of the Best Places to Work in America.

