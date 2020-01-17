Greyhound Offers Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend Fare Sale

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, today announced a limited time promotion for MLK Weekend, which allows for customers to receive 25 percent off their fare when they book their travel with Greyhound between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20. Customers can receive a discount on a future trip between the dates of Jan. 22 and Feb. 12, excluding Fridays and Sundays, by using the promo code AWAYPR25 at checkout when they book their travel on Greyhound.com.

Members of Road Rewards, Greyhound's loyalty program, were invited to take advantage of the promotion a day earlier, Jan. 16, and received a larger discount of 30 percent off their future travel. Even without being a Road Rewards member, customers can still enjoy all the amenities offered by Greyhound like a movie library that is updated every month and Audible-integration for audio storytelling. And if customers want to utilize their own entertainment, Greyhound offers free Wi-Fi, with premium faster-speed options available as well, and plenty of outlets for everyone's devices.

Fare discounts are applied to the full fare. Tickets are valid only on the date and schedule for which they were purchased. To purchase tickets, customers can visit www.greyhound.com or call 1-800-231-2222. Customers can choose to receive more exclusive promotions like this one by enrolling in Greyhound's Road Rewards loyalty program and opting in to receive emails.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 2,400 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com . For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus , Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

SOURCE Greyhound

