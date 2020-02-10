Greyhound Offers Sweepstakes For "Love Your Journey" Campaign

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, announced today its "Love Your Journey" sweepstakes. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Greyhound is celebrating all month long, combining the love their customers have for travel with the chance to share their joy with a special someone in their life.

The winner of the sweepstakes and a guest will receive the perfect getaway to New Orleans to experience the vibrancy of the city and check out all that it has to offer. Greyhound will cover travel and lodging while providing the winner with New Orleans Sightseeing passes, a $200 Visa gift card, a Love your Journey travel box from Sunday Rose and four Greyhound roundtrip tickets to share with loved ones.

There will also be three lucky winners who will receive a $100 Visa gift card, a customized Love your Journey travel box and two Greyhound roundtrip tickets to explore destinations across the continent.

In addition, during the month of February, Greyhound customers who book travel for two or more people can receive 50% off one ticket by using the code LOVEGHFEB at checkout. Visit greyhound.com to view discount rules and restrictions.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 2,400 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com.

SOURCE Greyhound Lines, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.greyhound.com

