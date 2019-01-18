Greyhound Opens Discussion About Women In Transportation

DALLAS, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in America, is shining a spotlight on women in the transportation industry and celebrating women in the company through a weekly video series for Women's History Month. New videos will post each Friday on Greyhound's social channels and will feature current employees who are helping pave the way for future women leaders in the field, as well as examine the current state of women in the workplace.

The first video titled "Going Further: Becoming a Woman in Leadership pt. 1" posted on International Women's Day, March 8, and featured an all-woman panel of Greyhound leaders including Chandra McCormack, CFO; Rhonda McAndrew, senior vice president of human resources; Gilda Brewton, regional manager; and Carolyn Williams, IT support services director. Together, the panel discussed topics relating to women in the workforce overall, each telling their personal story and journey to their current respective leadership positions, while also addressing changes in gender disparity in the transportation industry over time.

"We're excited to highlight women leaders representing positions on the road and in the office across Greyhound for Women's History Month and hope that our first thought-provoking panel discussion serves as inspiration for anyone hoping to enter the transportation industry," said Lourdes Brown, director of marketing.

The next video will be released on Friday, March 15, and will be a continued discussion about women in leadership. Additional videos throughout March will portray women from various regions around the country, including drivers and those in field management positions, and will shine a light on women leading operations in the field and on the road.

According to a recent study from Mineta Transportation Institute (MTI) at San Jose State University, women represent only 15 percent of the transportation workforce, demonstrating a wide gap between the number of women and men in professional positions in the field. Through the video series, Greyhound hopes that sharing examples of these trailblazers will empower current and future women in its workforce and help foster confidence about careers in the transportation realm.

To stay up to date on the content series, be sure to follow Greyhound on Facebook. The remainder of the series will post on a weekly basis each Friday and will be shared online here.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 3,800 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com. For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus, Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus , follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines , download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos , or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com .

SOURCE Greyhound

Related Links

http://www.greyhound.com

