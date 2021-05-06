Greyline Increases Global Footprint With Expansion Into Canada

Greyline, a leader in governance, risk and compliance consulting, announced its expansion into the Canadian market. Tweet this

"With the globalization of the investment industry, we feel that moves into other core markets enables us to diversify our expertise and better service our bourgeoning client base, which includes private equity and credit funds, venture capital funds, hedge funds, registered funds, real estate firms, wealth managers, and broker-dealers," says Greyline Managing Partner Matt Okolita.

Greyline Head of Strategic Growth Sean Wilke, who also leads GCM Advisory, the outsourced finance and operations vertical, adds, "By following the same blueprint that enabled our growth in the U.S. and U.K., we are excited to build a Canadian presence and further enhance the effectiveness of our product through direct staffing. Our opportunistic yet disciplined approach to growing our team has enabled us to scale by adding seasoned professionals with synergistic skillsets, and this is simply an extension of that approach."

About Greyline

With offices across North America and the U.K., Greyline is a leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance consulting services. As the largest private, partner-owned and operated consultancy in the industry, Greyline focuses on providing dynamic, high-quality consulting and innovative technology designed to solve investment managers' business, regulatory and operational needs. Greyline's clients span the spectrum in terms of size and strategy, including private equity and credit, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, registered funds and traditional investment advisers.

