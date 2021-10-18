Greyline Promotes Annie Kong and Darren Mooney to Partner

Greyline has announced that Annie Kong and Darren Mooney have been promoted to Partner. Tweet this

Mooney joined Greyline in April 2020 to launch the firm's Boston office. Mooney's prior experience includes deputy chief compliance officer roles at both Partner Fund Management and F-Square Investments, as well as more than four years in consulting at another regulatory compliance consultancy. He has a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and B.S. from the University of Delaware.

"We are incredibly excited to add Annie and Darren to the partnership," said Greyline Managing Partner Matthew Okolita. "Their contributions have greatly benefited the organization and helped to solidify Greyline as the preeminent firm in our space. We are also proud of the culture we have built to be able to promote upward career progression from within."

About Greyline

With offices across the U.S. and U.K., Greyline is a leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance consulting services. As the largest private, partner-led consultancy in the industry, Greyline focuses on providing dynamic, high-quality consulting and innovative technology designed to solve investment managers' business, regulatory and operational needs. Greyline's clients span the spectrum in terms of size and strategy, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, registered funds, and traditional investment advisers, amongst others.

Media Contact: Sean Wilke

Greyline Partner and Head of Strategic Growth

[email protected]

SOURCE Greyline

Related Links

https://greyline.co/

