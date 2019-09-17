Greyling - a Division of EPIC adds Lionel Bejean

SAN FRANCISCO and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Lionel Bejean has joined the firm's Greyling Division, based in Alpharetta, GA, as Senior Vice President.

In his new position, Bejean will be responsible for serving the risk management, professional liability and property/casualty insurance needs of Greyling clients as well as developing new business for the firm.

Bejean's risk management and insurance career spans 25 years, focusing on the unique needs of design firms for 20 of these years. He has a deep understanding of design business risk issues and has been a strong partner to many leading A&E firms.

Bejean joins Greyling from Beazley, where he spent the past 13 years working with many of the nation's top design firms. In addition to operating from the Dallas area, where he is based, Bejean also worked in the London market for a number of years.

Prior to Beazley, Bejean worked in the Washington, D.C. area as both a broker for Marsh and as an underwriter for Victor O. Schinnerer & Company, Inc.

Originally from France, Bejean is a graduate of the Université de Bourgogne. He also interned with the French Department at Colgate University for a year.

"We are thrilled to continue growing our operations and further strengthening our commitment to Design Firms with Lionel's addition," said Dave Collings, Managing Principal of Greyling. "He is a well-respected, knowledgeable, highly consultative professional who will deliver great value to our clients and to other Greyling and EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have Lionel join our team."

Lionel Bejean can be reached at lionel.bejean@greyling.com or (469) 270-6773 x26773.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/ .

