GreyNoise Intelligence and DoD's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Partner to Bolster Security

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreyNoise Intelligence , eliminators of internet background noise and alert fatigue, has announced a strategic partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to optimize the Department of Defense's (DoD) investigations. Through this agreement, GreyNoise delivers insight to help the DoD identify and understand internet-wide scan and attack activity.

"It's challenging for any organization to make sense of internet-background noise: irrelevant internet-wide activity that contributes to security analyst alert fatigue, employee turnover and lost productivity," said Andrew Morris, CEO of GreyNoise Intelligence. "We're excited to partner with DIU to bring our understanding of this problem to the DoD. We're aligned in our mission to help analysts complete investigations more efficiently."

The DoD and GreyNoise have been working to reduce time to remediation and save investigation cycles. In fact, during the initial stages of the engagement, DoD identified an unknown IP address attempting to communicate with a high-value system that was escalated to higher leadership. At that point, an analyst stepped in and looked up the IP address in GreyNoise, finding that the activity was an opportunistic scan, not a targeted attack. This allowed the leadership team that was investing time in investigating this potential threat to refocus their team's attention on more pressing national security issues.

Moving forward, GreyNoise will continue to help the DoD reduce alert fatigue and increase analyst efficiency by scaling its product offerings across the organization. GreyNoise hopes to also expand its collaboration with DIU to identify opportunities to increase awareness into internet-background noise for other US government teams.

About GreyNoise

GreyNoise helps security analysts save time by revealing which events and alerts they can ignore. We do this by curating data on IPs that saturate security tools with noise. This unique perspective helps analysts confidently ignore irrelevant or harmless activity, creating more time to uncover and investigate true threats. This data is delivered through our SIEM, SOAR and TIP integrations, API, command-line tool, bulk data and visualizer. GreyNoise is trusted by the DoD, Fortune 500 enterprises, top security vendors and thousands of threat researchers. For more information, please visit greynoise.io.

