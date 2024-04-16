GreyScan Detection's ETD-100 Chosen for TSA Innovation Task Force Demonstration Planning

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreyScan Detection proudly announces that its ETD-100 Inorganic Explosives Trace Detector (ETD) solution has been accepted by the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Innovation Task Force (ITF) for demonstration planning. This achievement follows GreyScan's submission to the TSA's Innovative Demonstrations for Enterprise Advancement (IDEA) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA).

The ETD-100, known for its speed, precision, portability, and ease of operation, has been engineered to enhance security measures across diverse checkpoint environments. Specifically tailored to identify explosive compositions containing inorganic materials, the ETD-100 supplements traditional explosive trace detectors, leveraging the detection capabilities against homemade explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which remain primary threats in global terrorism.

Panels comprised of subject matter experts and leaders from various TSA offices, conducted an evaluation of all submissions, and reviewed each solution's alignment with TSA's mission, solution impact, and the vendor's capacity to demonstrate the proposed solution.

"It is with great pride and enthusiasm to announce GreyScan's engagement with the TSA Innovation Task Force," said Mo McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at GreyScan Detection. "We are honored by this opportunity and look forward to showcasing our products globally. Our team is fully committed to delivering innovative solutions and deeply appreciates this opportunity."

About GreyScan Detection

GreyScan Detection is at the forefront of trace detection technology, specializing in the detection of inorganic explosives. With a commitment to enhancing security through next-generation technology, GreyScan aims to ensure safety in various settings, including sporting events, public transportation, and everyday life. Committed to excellence, the Company provides unparalleled service, ensuring a devotion to safety and peace of mind for all.

For more information about GreyScan Detection and its ETD-100 Inorganic Explosives Trace Detector, please visit www.greyscandetection.com.

