Greyson Technologies Expands Team, Welcomes Aaron Murphy as Senior Account Manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyson Technologies, Inc., one of Florida's fastest growing technology services companies, is proud to announce another exciting addition to the Greyson team, Senior Account Manager, Aaron Murphy.

"It's an exciting time for us here at Greyson," said Greg Nordone, Greyson President and CEO. "We are thrilled to have Aaron join the team. His technology expertise, work ethic and commitment to client success is second to none. We are excited to continue to serve Florida organizations with Aaron onboard!"

Murphy comes to Greyson with over two decades of experience in the technology industry, working as an innovative advisor dedicated to helping organizations across the country with their operational IT needs. For Murphy, there is never a dull moment in the technology industry. "Change is a constant dynamic," said Murphy. "Making this the place to be for the eternally curious and those willing to adapt and learn as technology trends shift. I am honored to join the ranks of such a tenured and successful solution provider as Greyson and excited to continue to learn from this group of incredibly bright and capable industry leaders. I am looking forward to making a positive impact for Greyson and our customers!"

A proud University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Murphy is a true Florida-loving Wisconsinite. He enjoys fishing, golfing, traveling, listening to music, watching movies, and spending time with his wife, Christina, and their 2 children, Dillon and Isabella.

About Greyson Technologies

Greyson Technologies is one of Florida's fastest growing technology services companies, providing clients across the state with security, managed services, advanced network, data and unified communications solutions that help build their businesses. We simplify technology adoption by understanding our clients' challenges and co-owning their delivery objectives. The company is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and maintains offices throughout the state.

