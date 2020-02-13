Greyson Technologies Recertifies as Cisco Gold Partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyson Technologies, Inc., one of Florida's fastest growing technology services companies, announced its recertification as a Cisco® Gold Partner—the highest certification level attainable within the Cisco Channel Partner program. This exclusive distinction recognizes Greyson's commitment to maintaining the highest degree of expertise across enterprise networks, security, collaboration, data center, and IP next-generation networks.

Greyson Technologies, a Cisco partner since 2010, has maintained Gold Partner status for nearly a decade, providing business-focused solutions to clients across the state of Florida. Greyson's proven expertise in specific solution areas has enabled the organization to achieve Cisco Specializations including:

Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization

Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialization

Advanced Security Architecture Specialization

"Our partnership with a world-class organization like Cisco is rooted in our shared passion for helping companies thrive and using technology to improve lives in our local communities and around the world," said Greg Nordone, Greyson President and CEO. "We are honored to be recognized by Cisco for our industry leadership and thrilled to once again recertify our designation as a Cisco Gold Partner."

Cisco requires Gold Certified Partners to demonstrate the broadest range of expertise across multiple technologies. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner's technology skills, Cisco Lifecycle Services expertise, business practices, customer satisfaction, presales and post-sales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner.

About Greyson Technologies

Greyson Technologies is one of Florida's fastest growing technology services companies, providing clients across the state with security, managed services, advanced network, data and unified communications solutions that help build their businesses. We simplify technology adoption by understanding our clients' challenges and co-owning their delivery objectives. www.greyson.com

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

