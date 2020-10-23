Greyson Technologies Welcomes 20-year Cisco Veteran Robert Kinnion as New Solutions Architect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyson Technologies, Inc., one of Florida's fastest growing technology services companies, is proud to announce the expansion of its team with the exciting addition of former Cisco Technical Solutions Architect and 20+ year technologist, Robert Kinnion.

Kinnion's early career in technology began with a position at IBM, in 1990, as a Customer Support Specialist. He grew his expertise and knowledge with technical positions at organizations like Compucom Systems, National Business Group (NBG), and GE Capital, where he designed and implemented Cisco and other various solutions for customers in the South Florida region. His technical skillset, passion for technology, and competitive tenacity led him to a successful career at Cisco, where he served as a trusted advisor to customers and partners, mapping solutions to business outcomes.

"Rob is a force to be reckoned with," said Greg Nordone, Greyson President and CEO. "We've had the opportunity to partner with him over the years, bringing impactful solutions to local organizations in Florida. His passion for building trusted advisor relationships and technical expertise make him a perfect fit for the Greyson family. We are very excited to have him on the team."

"This week has been nothing short of amazing," said Kinnion regarding his time at Greyson thus far. "I have been embraced and empowered by a great team that really cares for my immediate success. I know I am with the right partner to help our customers, and our communities achieve any outcomes that are needed. This team rocks!"

Kinnion holds several industry certifications, including Cisco Certified Internetwork (CCIE) Certification in Routing and Switching, Certified Information Security SP Certification, and several certifications around Datacenter and Virtualization, including VMware Certified Professional (VCP5).

About Greyson Technologies

Greyson Technologies is one of Florida's fastest growing technology services companies, providing clients across the state with security, managed services, advanced network, data and unified communications solutions that help build their businesses. We simplify technology adoption by understanding our clients' challenges and co-owning their delivery objectives. The company is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and maintains offices throughout the state.

