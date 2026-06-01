Greyson Welcomes Legendary Creative to The PACK

MOSSIMO GIANNULLI, Founder of Mossimo and G/FORE to help shape Greyson's future footwear and accessories business

DETROIT, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyson, the premium performance and lifestyle brand founded by Charlie Schaefer, today announced the involvement of renowned creative Mossimo Giannulli, founder and creator of his namesake brand Mossimo and G/Fore. "Mossimo" became one of the fastest growing surf and skate lifestyle brands transforming fast fashion, while G/Fore was built to be an innovative accessories brand within the world of golf and fashion. Mossimo and NNO.VATION LAB will support the Greyson leadership team through developing Footwear and Accessories. This addition brings one of the industry's most respected talents into the fold.

This moment represents far more than a design collaboration, in addition, this is the opportunity to enter into a new market with a unique and elevated perspective. It is the continuation of a relationship built over years—one rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a deep belief in design.

"There are very few people in this industry who have shaped product and culture the way Mossimo has," said Charlie Schaefer, CEO and Founder of Greyson. "But what makes this especially meaningful is our history. We've known each other for 20 plus years and I have always trusted his creative instincts. Bringing Moss into Greyson feels less like a new chapter and more like the natural next step in our journey."

"I've believed in Charlie and Greyson for a long time. Charlie has built an incredible business rooted in great product and authentic storytelling. Joining in this way gives me the opportunity to help Charlie and his team continue expanding into new categories that complement the brand's strong foundation while filling a meaningful gap in the market," said Mossimo.

The addition of Mossimo will give way to Greyson entering a new channel, allowing Greyson to showcase the full breadth of its portfolio and image. This signals a clear commitment to design and pushing into new categories with intention. Footwear will play a central role in the brand's next phase of growth, with initial collections expected to debut in March 2027.

At its core, this partnership is about more than product—it's about trust, shared vision, and the belief that the best work comes from relationships that stand the test of time.

"I look at Greyson like a sports team, we have and are building the fastest, strongest, and most intelligent team with experience, motivation and passion. I get excited about creating great products and winning" said Charlie.

About Greyson

Greyson creates premium lifestyle apparel inspired by sport and the active daily routine – an integration of golf, racquet, fitness, and everyday essentials with an elevated perspective and refined sophistication. As a values-based business, Greyson has evolved into a community, built on the values of creativity, loyalty, and camaraderie.

Founded in 2015, Greyson delivers elevated everyday pieces that are designed with top technical properties that seamlessly blend athletic functionality with everyday versatility. With 13 years of design experience at Ralph Lauren, specifically in design and sport, founder Charlie Schaefer set out to build products that create the perfect juxtaposition of sport and luxury.

Greyson is available in multiple countries worldwide through a network of retail locations, e-commerce, and strategic partnerships with key national and regional retailers

For more information, get in touch with us at greysonclothiers.com

Media Contact

Dane Muller

Vice President, Brand and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Greyson Clothiers