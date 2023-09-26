Greystar Expands Build for Rent Vertical in Houston Area

News provided by

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

KATY, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences, today announced the groundbreaking of Summerwell Sunterra, a Build for Rent single-family rental community in Katy, Texas, a suburb in the Houston area.

Summerwell is Greystar's dedicated Build for Rent platform focused on developing purpose-built, single-family rental communities across the United States. This approach to Build for Rent adds single-family housing supply, while striving to deliver efficient and scalable communities in target markets that need this product most.

Greystar currently manages over 50 single-family rental communities comprised of nearly 10,000 homes across leading markets nationwide. This Build for Rent portfolio continues to grow with over 2,000 single-family homes and townhomes currently under development across the country. 

"Greystar's continued expansion into single-family rental homes accommodates renters looking for larger homes, outdoor space, and best-in-class amenities while providing the high-quality professionally-managed rental experience Greystar is known for," said Sam Moore, Greystar Senior Managing Director, Investments. "With an aging millennial population, this product aligns with our goal of growing with our renters and their needs across all stages of life from student housing, to multifamily, to single-family rental, to essential housing, to active adult."

Located in the Sunterra Master Planned Community north of Interstate 10 and west of The Grand Parkway, and in one of the top school districts in the Houston Area, Summerwell Sunterra will consist of 156 homes, with a mix of three- and four-bedroom detached homes and townhomes. Residents will have access to the community's amenities, including the Crystal Lagoon, clubhouse and patio, fitness and event lawns, pool and lazy river, playground, park, tennis courts, and more.

"Katy is a booming suburb of Houston, and Sunterra is currently the top-selling master-planned community in Texas1, so we couldn't think of a better place to break ground on Greystar's first Build for Rent community in the greater Houston area," said Brian Herwald, Houston-based Managing Director of Development for Greystar. "There is so much this community has to offer from entertainment to lifestyle, to highly sought-after schools in the Katy Independent School District, and it's proven itself as a place where young families want to live."

1 For more information, please visit Real Estate Consulting's Rankings.

About Greystar  

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $280 billion of real estate in 241 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 822,100 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $75 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business.  

To learn more, visit www.greystar.com

Greystar Media Inquiries
Zain Abouseido
[email protected] 

SOURCE Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC

Also from this source

Greystar Announces Groundbreaking of Ltd. Spring Run, The Company's First Modular Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.