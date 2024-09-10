Greystar's Marlowe Palomar Heights Now Leasing: Live in Luxury in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Marlowe Palomar Heights, the company's first Marlowe-branded apartment community in California, is now leasing with move-ins scheduled for fall 2024.

Marlowe by Greystar provides suburban luxury living with quality brand new finishes, spacious and current amenities and modern design with easy access to urban conveniences.

Marlowe Palomar Heights is now leasing. The new apartment community in Escondido will begin welcoming residents in the fall. Marlowe Palomar heights is the company's first Marlowe-branded community in California.

"We are excited to introduce our latest high-end community to the growing city of Escondido," Jeff Carlson, Senior Associate, Development, Greystar, said. "Marlowe Palomar Heights offers versatile unique floorplans and premium amenities, filling a gap in the market for new, upscale rental options and helping reinvigorate historic downtown Escondido."

Located on the site of the former Palomar Hospital Downtown Campus, Marlowe Palomar Heights features 258 single and multi-story apartment homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Apartments range from 628 sq. ft. up to 2,003 sq. ft. Additionally, the community has 162 three-story townhomes that have attached garages equipped with EV charging. Residences feature quartz countertops, Samsung stainless steel appliances, front-load washers and dryers, keyless door entry, smart thermostats and hard-wood style flooring.

The community amenities will include a resort-style pool with a jumbotron, clubroom, pocket parks, fitness center, co-working space, lounges, dog park and EV charging.

Marlowe Palomar Heights is minutes from all of the restaurants, shopping, parks and entertainment that line Grand Avenue in downtown Escondido, giving residents plenty of options for nearby recreation.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit MarlowePalomarHeights.com or call 442-777-5055.

About Greystar

