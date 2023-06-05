GreyStone Power Corporation selects Conexon to design and manage construction of fiber broadband network to underserved areas

Rural broadband leader brings breadth of experience and capabilities to help cooperative deliver high-speed internet services to unserved and underserved communities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon has been selected by GreyStone Power Corporation to deliver comprehensive broadband support services including network design, construction project management, engineering, operations and marketing support for the cooperative's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network project.

Service will be provided to unserved and underserved members through GreyStone Power's fiber subsidiary, GreyStone Connect. The project will span hundreds of miles of aerial and underground fiber, bringing fiber-to-the-home coverage to unserved and underserved GreyStone Power members. The proposed service area is expected to include parts of southern Fulton County, southern Douglas County, portions of eastern Carroll County, and a small section of southern Paulding County. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with the first customers anticipated to be connected in 2024.

"Bringing a reliable, affordable connection to communities that need it most is at the core of Conexon's mission," Conexon Founding Partner Randy Klindt said. "This fiber-to-the-home partnership with GreyStone Power means these unserved and underserved rural residents will now have access to high-speed internet that will improve lives and communities."

The GreyStone Connect network will offer consumers access to symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) gigabit internet capabilities, enhancing residents' opportunities for remote working and learning and access to online healthcare.

"We have a very unique opportunity by creating this fiber-to-the-home network to improve the lives of our unserved and underserved members," GreyStone Power President and CEO, Gary Miller, said. "The GreyStone Power name is synonymous with member satisfaction, and we will deliver that same level of high-quality service and satisfaction to our members through GreyStone Connect."

Conexon works with electric cooperatives committed to serving their members with fiber broadband. With clients and partners, Conexon has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber, builds more than 50,000 miles of fiber annually and has connected more than 500,000 rural Americans to fiber-to-the-home.

About GreyStone Power Corporation

GreyStone Power Corporation is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 126,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home to rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance, and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 275 electric cooperatives, 60 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 rural Americans connected to fiber to the home. The company has secured more than $2 billion in federal, state and local grants and subsidies for its clients.

