Greystones Awarded Air Force Advanced Battle Management System IDIQ Contract

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystones Group, a leading provider of AI/ML-based analytics, system engineering, force modernization & cyberspace operations, has been awarded one of several prime positions on the unrestricted Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) (IDIQ) contract, valued at $950M over 10 years. ABMS is the Air Force component of DoD's Next Generation Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, designed to enable all Services to operate as a unified force across multiple integrated platforms and domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum). The contract allows Greystones to compete on efforts to transform command and control capabilities across the Air Force in an open architecture family of systems. Sheila Duffy, CEO and Founder, states that "this contract vehicle will allow USAF to leverage the open architecture and world class technology of our GreyRAVEN © AI/ML/NLP platform."

Greystones Group is a certified WOSB headquartered in Washington, DC with office locations around the country. The company is ISO-9001-2015 and CMMI SVCS Maturity Level 3 certified and has the following prime contract vehicles: GSA 8(a) STARS II, Seaport-E & Seaport-NxG, GSA MAS & SBIR.

Learn more at greystonesgroup.com

Contact:

Kandis Weiler

[email protected]

SOURCE Greystones Group

Related Links

http://www.greystonesgroup.com

