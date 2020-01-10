Greyter Water Systems, Lennar And Tucson Water Department Team Up To Improve Water Efficiency In Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyter Water Systems Inc., provider of The Greyter HOME™, a residential greywater reuse system, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, have joined forces with Tucson Water Department to bring a revolutionary residential greywater recycling solution to homeowners in Lennar's Santa Rita Ranch and La Estancia communities. This project marks an important milestone in Greyter Water System's efforts to bring its revolutionary residential greywater recycling solution to homeowners nationwide, while also providing builders and municipalities with the technology to help create water efficient communities.

The pilot project launched in August 2019 and the final Greywater recycling systems were installed in November 2019. A total of nine new single-family homes situated in Lennar's Santa Rita Ranch and La Estancia communities received a Greyter HOME solution. This marks the Greyter HOME's first deployment for a largescale U.S. homebuilder.

The Greyter HOME is a revolutionary appliance that meets the stringent NSF 350 standard for residential greywater reuse and can help reduce indoor water consumption by 20 to 25 percent. This first-of-its-kind fully automated system captures water from showers and bathtubs, treats it to a near-potable quality and provides clear, odor-free water to meet a home's toilet-flushing demands. It was awarded "Best Green Building Product" at the International Builders' Show (IBS) 2017 by the National Association of Home Builders.

"The implementation of this project is the result of much collaboration and effort on the part of our partners at the City of Tucson and Lennar," said John Bell, Vice President of Business Development for Greyter Water Systems. "The long-term vision of the pilot is to expand into neighboring communities and states with new-build communities in 2020 and beyond."

"We are delighted to see this pilot project come to fruition and we applaud Greyter's efforts to increase the water efficiency of our homes," said Jim Petersen, Vice President of Research and Building Technology for Lennar Homes. "We believe innovative water technologies like the Greyter HOME can become a valuable tool in meeting water conservation goals in many markets."

"We welcome the opportunity to be a pioneer in implementing exciting new technologies with significant benefits to our environment, community, and customers," said Tom Gansheimer, Lennar's Tucson Division President. Click here for full release.

For more information: www.greyter.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Peters

media@greyter.com

1-844-GREYTER

SOURCE Greyter Water Systems Inc.