Grey/Ven Announces East Coast Launch

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Grey/Ven, lifestyle brand known for their luxury, timeless, and elevated essentials announces their anticipated East Coast launch with a flagship store to open in East Hampton, NY this Memorial Day weekend. Coined as the "quiet luxury brand" in contemporary fashion, Grey/Ven is excited to create a new shopping experience for men and women, as the sought after newcomer to the luxury market in the Hamptons. Knowing that New York is home to a large portion of their customer base, it made perfect sense to bring the brand out East, and just in time for the summer season.

Selections from Grey/Ven's Summer 2024 Collection

"I am confident that Grey Ven will be the talk of the town in the Hamptons this summer," remarked CEO Scott Weissman. "We selected East Hampton as the ideal locale to stand out amidst the world's premier luxury brands. Whether it's brunch, a day at Polo, perusing the Art Fair, strolling through town, or attending the season's most exclusive events, Grey Ven offers luxury ensembles suitable for any occasion, seamlessly transitioning from day to night. With something for everyone, Grey Ven will sponsor this season's most coveted Hamptons events, solidifying our presence while transforming our new Flagship store into an unmissable destination for consumers."

The brand has successfully merged the gap between what you see on the high-end fashion pages and what is attainable to shop, while never compromising on luxury fabrics. The store will display coveted trends in fashion this summer. Grey/Ven is passionate about empowering women to feel confident, sexy, and sophisticated, without hurting their bank account. They will also be launching their men's collection in the East Hampton flagship store this summer, making it a place for "him and her" to shop for new seasonal items. Grey/Ven will consistently update the collection and its designs throughout the season, giving their customers a new shopping experience each and every time that they come into the store.

The brand is proud to share their passion for sustainability and quality of care in their fabrics. With knits and cashmere from Italy, the best vegan leather from Japan, and pieces crafted in the U.S., Grey/Ven has been able to curate the best offerings from around the world all in one place. Additionally, the East Hampton store will have exclusive "after hours" shopping experiences by appointment only, to offer their clients the ability to come in after hours due to their busy lifestyle of balancing NYC "work" with Hamptons "play".

Grey/Ven's East Hampton Store is located at 53 The Circle, East Hampton, New York and will have a soft opening May 25th of Memorial Day weekend with a formal grand opening the weekend of July 4th. The brand's SS2024 collection is also live for shopping on Grey/Ven's website, along with department and specialty stores throughout the U.S. For more information about Grey/Ven visit greyven.com and follow @greyven.ltd on Instagram.

About Grey/Ven

Grey/Ven is a quiet luxury brand whose vision is to create a one-of-a-kind tonal and monochromatic wardrobe for both women and men. Their timeless and elevated essentials are designed to enhance your confidence, focusing on elegance, comfort and modernism. All their creations are meant to accompany you from day to night, from work to play, from weekdays to weekends. Their palettes incorporate sumptuous neutrals and bold seasonal colors which are treated as capsule collections to offer complete outfits for effortless styling. Grey/Ven invites you to experience everyday luxury in their clothes crafted from all-natural fabrics with a deep commitment to sustainability and ethical production. Their new showroom will be opening in NYC this summer, along with their first ever brick and mortar Flagship store in East Hampton this summer.

