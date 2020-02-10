GRF celebrates strategic partnership with the NC State ERM Initiative

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GRF CPAs & Advisors (GRF), a full-service professional services firm providing clients with audit, tax, outsourced accounting and advisory solutions, is celebrating the firm's second year of partnership with North Carolina State University's (NC State) Poole College of Management Enterprise Risk Management Initiative. The collaboration offers nonprofit organizations combined academic and industry expertise in risk management tailored specifically to tax-exempt organizations. GRF's partnership with NC State complements the growth of the firm's Risk & Advisory Services practice as it focuses on providing comprehensive business management solutions to nonprofit clients.

2019 ERM in Nonprofits Roundtable presented by GRF and NC State University Melissa Musser, CPA, CITP, CISA

"The strategic alliance of GRF and NC State offers nonprofits of all sizes and complexities the opportunity to identify potential risks to their strategy and leverage the benefits of ERM," said GRF Risk and Advisory Services Principal, Melissa Musser, CPA, CITP, CISA. "GRF is honored to partner with NC State on this worthwhile initiative to raise awareness of the value of ERM for nonprofits and promote best practices for its implementation."

The partnership includes the annual Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) in Nonprofit Organizations workshop scheduled for October 8 – 9, 2020 at NC State's Carter Finely Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The workshop is a two-day, high-level program designed to provide tools and hands-on training for individuals leading ERM efforts at nonprofits. The agenda offers participants a unique learning opportunity featuring real-world illustrations of ERM implementation paired with interactive discussion sessions for sharing challenges and best practices. In addition to reinforcing the fundamental elements and objectives of ERM as well as its strategic value, the workshop also allows participating organizations to benchmark their ERM practices relative to peers and best in class ERM programs.

To complement the 2-day program, GRF will also hold regional, 1-day workshops in 2020 for localized nonprofit peer-to-peer learning and networking opportunities. Interested ERM professionals and nonprofit leaders can find dates and information for nominating their region on the firm's Enterprise Risk Management in Nonprofit Organizations page. A summary of the 2019 Enterprise Risk Management for Nonprofits Workshop is also available.

In addition to the ERM workshops, GRF is speaking to several industry groups in 2020 and recently published a whitepaper on ERM best practices for nonprofit organizations.

GRF Risk & Advisory Services

GRF's Risk & Advisory Services practice assists nonprofit and association clients in fully understanding their organizational risk and developing practical solutions to manage risk areas. Our risk experts work with organizations to provide support for complex decision-making over a wide range of business and financial issues.

Services include ERM, third-party risk assessment, internal audit, cybersecurity, privacy, fraud support, compliance consulting, and financial systems optimization. For more information on how our experts can support your organization, visit our website at https://www.grfcpa.com/accounting-services/advisory-services/.

