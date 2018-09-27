Grid Analytics Europe 2018, 25-27 September 2018, London

LONDON, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Big data management, analytics and visualisation to power the smart utility

The 4th annual Grid Analytics Europe 2018 conference, exhibition and networking forum, organised by Smart Grid Forums, draws together 120+ utility big data professionals for 3 intensive days of implementation reviews. 18+ utilities will share how they are implementing cutting-edge tools and technologies for advanced data collection, management, analysis and visualisation to deepen their insights into grid performance, fraud prevention, and new product development in preparation for the energy transition.

Alongside the case-study programme, there is a 2-hour Cloud tutorial, a technology innovation panel discussion, a series of intimate end-user roundtables, a live demo lab of the latest systems and solutions, an exhibition area displaying 10+ state of the art technology suppliers, and an evening networking reception open to all participants.

"Since the original launch of this event in 2013 we have mapped utilities' progress with big data and recognise that many are now beyond the 'enthusiastic beginner' stage and have entered the 'disillusioned learner' phase of their big data implementation" says Mandana White, Director at Smart Grid Forums. "Our intention is to provide a programme of inspiration, information and insights, that will help propel utility big data projects into 'peak performance'. We believe this year's programme builds up on the previous years and provides the perfect benchmarking, technology scouting, and partnering forum for those serious about pushing their big data plans to the next level".

Discussion topics include

Unlocking Value - Integrating advanced big data platforms and tools into legacy infrastructures and implementing data governance procedures to unlock the full value of your big data system

- Integrating advanced big data platforms and tools into legacy infrastructures and implementing data governance procedures to unlock the full value of your big data system Data Management - creating an effective data cleansing and processing procedure to maximise the value of smart meter, sensor, IoT, SCADA, GIS, weather, social media and other data

- creating an effective data cleansing and processing procedure to maximise the value of smart meter, sensor, IoT, SCADA, GIS, weather, social media and other data Data Analytics - effectively combining multiple streams of structured and unstructured, complex and simple, real-time and historical data, and applying advanced models and algorithms to create detailed, accurate and actionable insights

- effectively combining multiple streams of structured and unstructured, complex and simple, real-time and historical data, and applying advanced models and algorithms to create detailed, accurate and actionable insights Data Visualisation - translating complex data-driven insights into compelling visual intelligence that communicate with impact for a variety of stakeholders

- translating complex data-driven insights into compelling visual intelligence that communicate with impact for a variety of stakeholders Real-time Data - establishing a real-time data management and analysis framework to process data in the order of milliseconds to support daily network activity

- establishing a real-time data management and analysis framework to process data in the order of milliseconds to support daily network activity Use-Case Expansion - maximising the value of established grid performance use cases and identifying opportunities for new use cases across the wider smart utility

- maximising the value of established grid performance use cases and identifying opportunities for new use cases across the wider smart utility Future Technologies - applying Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain and Cloud to drive the next phase of smart utility big data analytics

Confirmed speakers include

Robin Hagemans , Senior Manager, Data & Insights - Alliander

, Senior Manager, Data & Insights - Jeff Montagne , Chief Data Governance Officer - Enedis

, Chief Data Governance Officer - Miguel Moreira da Silva , Head of Data & Analytics - REN

, Head of Data & Analytics - Samuel Young , Analytics Development Leader - National Grid

, Analytics Development Leader - Jon Black , Load Forecasting Manager - ISO New England

, Load Forecasting Manager - Mario Namtao Shianti Larcher , Data Scientist - Enel

, Data Scientist - Luca Grella , Innovation Workstream Lead - UK Power Networks

, Innovation Workstream Lead - Borsu Shahnavaz , Innovation Analyst - UK Power Networks

, Innovation Analyst - Marina Grujic Milosevic , Business Strategist - Vattenfall

, Business Strategist - Jean-Pierre Hollevoet , Director Network and Asset Management - Fluvius

, Director Network and Asset Management - Gunnar Hoffmann , Head of Big Data Analytics - Innogy

, Head of Big Data Analytics - Oliver Motz , Principal, New Technologies & Projects - Innogy

, Principal, New Technologies & Projects - Stephan Lanz , Data Scientist - BKW

, Data Scientist - Jennifer Jennings , Data Scientist - ESB

, Data Scientist - Ana Filipa Ribeiro , Project Manager - EDP

, Project Manager - Ivan Sturlic , Head of IT Department for Power System Planning, Analysis and Market Support - HOPS

, Head of IT Department for Power System Planning, Analysis and Market Support - Liga Sadovica , Head of Data Analysis - Augstprieguma tīkls

, Head of Data Analysis - Petr Lang , Project Manager, Asset Strategy & Projects - E.ON Česká republika

, Project Manager, Asset Strategy & Projects - Prof David Shipworth , Professor or Energy and the Built Environment - UCL Energy Institute

, Professor or Energy and the Built Environment - Prof Emil Lupu , Professor of Computer Systems, Faculty of Engineering - Imperial College London

, Professor of Computer Systems, Faculty of Engineering - Oliver Devolder , Head of Energy - N-Side

, Head of Energy - Andy Gay , Programme Manager for Advanced Utility Analytics - GE Power

, Programme Manager for Advanced Utility Analytics - Bas Van Dorst , Principal Solution Specialist, Data & Artificial Intelligence - Microsoft Advanced Analytics

, Principal Solution Specialist, Data & Artificial Intelligence - Ebisa Negeri , Data Solution Architect - Microsoft Advanced Analytics

, Data Solution Architect - Jennifer Major , Head of IoT - SAS

, Head of IoT - Iain Stewart , International Practice Partner, Utilities & Smart Cities - Teradata

, International Practice Partner, Utilities & Smart Cities - Dieter Vonken , Manager, Asset Management Excellence & Data Analytics - Deloitte

, Manager, Asset Management Excellence & Data Analytics - Chris Park , Advisor to Data Science Advisory Committee - UK Data Archive

, Advisor to Data Science Advisory Committee - Darren Bell , Repository Architect - UK Data Archive

Event dates and location:

Conference: Grid Analytics Europe 2018



Location: London

Event website: www.gridanalytics-europe.com

For more information, interview and media accreditation:

Mandana White, Director, Smart Grid Forums



Tel: +44-(0)-20-8349-6360



Email: mandana.white@smartgrid-forums.com

Phoenix Forums is now Smart Grid Forums. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high-quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results.

Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth interviews with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live event platforms that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.

Phoenix Forums Ltd



trading as Smart Grid Forums



Central House



1 Ballards Lane



London, N3 1LQ.



United Kingdom



Tel: +44-(0)-20-8349-6360



Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com

SOURCE Smart Grid Forums