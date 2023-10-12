Grid Endless Aisle Powers Feridras Kiosks in Italy

News provided by

OmboriGrid AB

12 Oct, 2023, 08:18 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmboriGrid, in collaboration with ITAB Shop Concept, have developed a customized version of their Grid Endless Aisle solution for Feridras kiosks in DIY and home improvement stores in Italy.  

Feridras manufactures a wide range of bathroom furniture and accessories, which they sell via resellers throughout Italy. The company's product range is extensive, and it is not possible for any reseller to carry all the different Feridras products and variants. They wanted a solution that allowed them to showcase their entire offering, including items not currently available in-store.  

To meet this need, OmboriGrid and ITAB designed a Feridras kiosk that displays every SKU the manufacturer offers. If the item they want is unavailable in the store, customers can browse product lines such as bathtubs, cabinets, sinks, showers, taps, laundry baskets and waste bins, and find the exact model, size and color they want. They can then place an order for delivery to their home or to the store, which is then sent directly to Feridras for fulfilment. 

The kiosk was piloted at Feridras headquarters in Nola, Naples. Resellers were invited to test the kiosk and ordering process and see how it can help customers find the products they want, and increase revenue for the resellers. So far, eight resellers have chosen to install the kiosks, and deployment will continue to other reseller's stores through the rest of the year. 

"This is a new use case for Grid," commented Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of OmboriGrid. "Our clients are usually retailers who are in the process of store digitalization. This is the first time we've developed a product for a manufacturer, so that they can help their resellers to engage with customers and increase sales." 

CONTACT:

Andreas Hassellöf, CEO, OmboriGrid AB (publ), +46 8 720 25 00, [email protected] 

Stefania Fregnani, Customer Service Specialist, ITAB Italy, +39 335 6987215, [email protected]  

Raffaele Cozzolino, Commercial Director, Feridras, +39 081 5116321 

SOURCE OmboriGrid AB

OmboriGrid partners with Volumental to offer AI-powered shoe fitting solutions

Ombori today announced that its new StoreAI extension to Ombori Grid will include AI-powered solutions from footwear fitting specialists Volumental....

