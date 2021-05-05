GRID Off-Road Releases New Body Kit for Jeep Wrangler JL

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRID Off-Road announces introduction of new GRID Aggressor Kit in collaboration with Japanese body kit manufacturer Rowen International. Known for their impressive cast and forged off-road wheels, GRID Off-Road is now making extraordinary body kits for Jeep Wrangler JLs. The new Aggressor Body Kit is perfect for the everyday perils of the concrete jungle.

Pricing Info For New GRID Off-Road x Rowen Jeep Bodykit Pricing Info For New GRID Off-Road x Rowen Jeep Bodykit

The Jeep Wrangler JL is an exceptional off-road vehicle on its own, and the Aggressor Body Kit only accentuates the beauty of such an off-road beast. While there are numerous rugged accessories for the JL, the Aggressor Body Kit adds a sleek and chic appearance to the beloved off-road vehicle.

The kit includes a front under spoiler, rear under spoiler, grille with LED lights, LED fog lights, LED over fender extension (front and rear set), and roof spoiler. Enthusiasts can choose to purchase the entire body kit as a complete package, or opt to purchase each accessory individually. The complete Aggressor Body Kit costs $6,600.

Interested Jeep enthusiasts can find more information about the body kit at www.GRID-Offroad.com or call 866.779.4646. Find GRID Off-Road on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/GRIDOffRoad ) and follow-on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/gridoffroad ) for additional specials, pictures and product information. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT GRID OFF-ROAD

Known for their appealing and rugged cast and forged off-road wheels, GRID Off-Road has set out to provide a quality wheel product for clients to express their personalities through automotive off-road culture. As an enthusiast themselves, the company wanted to create a product line to accommodate individual style, either on the roads or on the trails.. They sought out to embrace their clients' persona through their products to reflect the same type of individuality that culminated into their GRID Off-Road forged and cast collections.. Every order starts out as a blank canvas, cut from only the best quality materials and individualized with imagination. What started out as a local Southern California wheel manufacturer quickly turned into a world renowned brand. Learn more about GRID Off-Road at www.GRID-Offroad.com .

ABOUT ROWEN INTERNATIONAL

Rowen International is a Japanese vehicle aftermarket manufacturer, specializing in fabricating body kits and exhausts for various vehicle platforms. Established in 1998, they've been able to cultivate numerous followers across the globe thanks to their visually pleasing body kits that are crafted to perfection with quality materials. Rowen International aims to deliver products that provide customers with exceptional style that fuses together luxury and craftsmanship for a unique exterior look. Learn more about their products at www.rowen.co.jp .

Media Contact

Kristie Real

866-779-4646

[email protected]

SOURCE GRID Off-Road