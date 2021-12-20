Grid-scale Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 3.78 Bn | ABB Ltd. and BYD Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The grid-scale battery market is expected to grow by USD 3.78 billion from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 10.36%.

The grid-scale battery market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Geography, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by geography, APAC is the leading segment of the market.

Based on segmentation by geography, APAC is the leading segment of the market. Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The lithium-based segment is the leading segment of the market.

The lithium-based segment is the leading segment of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46%.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46%. How big is the APAC market?

APAC is expected to account for 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this grid-scale battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., LG Electronics Inc., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tesla Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Grid-scale Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

lithium-based



Others

Geography

APAC



MEA



North America



Europe



South America

To learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market, View a Free Sample

Grid-scale Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The growing ESS demand from utilities, increasing focus on renewable power generation, and growing urbanization and electricity demand will offer immense growth opportunities. However, regulatory barriers for grid-scale ESS installations may pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Subscribe to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Grid-scale Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist grid-scale battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grid-scale battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grid-scale battery market across APAC, MEA, North America , Europe , and South America

, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grid-scale battery market vendors

Related Reports:

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) market share is expected to increase by 131.32 MW from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 19.16%. Download Free Sample Report

The solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) market share is expected to increase by 131.32 MW from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 19.16%. Microbial Fuel Cell Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The microbial fuel cell market share is expected to increase by USD 7737.37 thousand from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%. Download Free Sample Report

Grid-scale Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.36 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries India, China, US, Australia, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., LG Electronics Inc., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio