Grid-scale Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 3.78 Bn | ABB Ltd. and BYD Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Dec 20, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This grid-scale battery market is driven by factors such as the growing ESS demand from utilities. The demand is increasing as utilities are continuously diversifying their power generation portfolios with an emphasis on power generation from renewable sources. Energy storage provides balance to the electricity demand during on-peak and off-peak periods. Energy storage technologies can use intermittent renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power to generate electricity, which can be stored and used later. This can help utilities save money and reduce their carbon footprints. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with energy-storage technologies enables utilities to understand their energy usage. Utilities can use the data generated from IoT devices for their strategic planning, demand forecasting, and load balancing. Energy storage can help in providing backup power during power outages and other unexpected grid downtimes. Hence, the demand for ESSs from utilities has grown rapidly.
The grid-scale battery market is expected to grow by USD 3.78 billion from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 10.36%.
The grid-scale battery market report covers the following areas:
- Grid-scale Battery Market Size
- Grid-scale Battery Market Trends
- Grid-scale Battery Market Industry Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Geography, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on segmentation by geography, APAC is the leading segment of the market.
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The lithium-based segment is the leading segment of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46%.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC is expected to account for 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this grid-scale battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., LG Electronics Inc., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tesla Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Grid-scale Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- lithium-based
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- MEA
- North America
- Europe
- South America
Grid-scale Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The growing ESS demand from utilities, increasing focus on renewable power generation, and growing urbanization and electricity demand will offer immense growth opportunities. However, regulatory barriers for grid-scale ESS installations may pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Grid-scale Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist grid-scale battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the grid-scale battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the grid-scale battery market across APAC, MEA, North America, Europe, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grid-scale battery market vendors
|
Grid-scale Battery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.46%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.36
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, MEA, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 59%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India, China, US, Australia, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., LG Electronics Inc., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Tesla Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article