NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capex Forecasts for Lithium-ion (Li-Poly, LFP, LTO), Flow (VRFB, Li-Air, Zn-Air, Zn-Br, PSB), Sodium-Based (Na-S, Na-NiCl), Advanced Lead Acid and Other Batteries (Li-Air, Mg-Ion, Ni-Zn, Ni-Fe, Ni-Cd), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) for Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Grids to Optimise Off-Grid Storage of Renewable Wind, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Photo-Voltaic (PV) Energy



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03971699



Report Details

The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Grid Scale Battery Storage market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $1.99bn in 2018.



The Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2018-2028 responds to your need for definitive market data:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand-new report, you find 159 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 209-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope



The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 159 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market.

• Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028.

• Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies submarket forecasts from 2018-2028

• Lithium-ion batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Sodium-based batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Flow batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Advanced lead acid batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Other batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Regional Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market forecasts from 2018-2028 with drivers and restraints for the regions including;

• US

• Japan

• China

• Italy

• Germany

• South Korea

• UK

• Rest of the world

• Company profiles for the leading 13 Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies companies

• NGK Insulators Ltd.

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• General Electric

• Tesla

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Group

• Panasonic Corporation

• Electrovaya

• Hitachi Ltd

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making



How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships



Who should read this report?

• Anyone with interest in the Grid Scale Battery Storage market

• Battery Manufacturers

• Utility Companies

• Commodity traders

• Investment managers

• Energy price reporting companies

• Energy company managers

• Energy consultants

• Heads of strategic development

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Market analysts,

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03971699



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grid-scale-battery-storage-technologies-market-report-2018-2028-300650321.html