Grid Scale Energy Storage: Innovations and Emerging Opportunities

Grid-Scale energy storage solutions involve electrochemical storage such as batteries, supercapacitors, electromechanical storage solutions such as flywheels, compressed air energy storage and thermal energy storage solutions like molten salt and ice energy storage. These storage solutions are used to support grid stability and predominantly the integration of renewables to the grid. The study focuses on the different utility-scale applications that can be supported by energy storage solutions. The study focuses on the recent innovations and product development aimed at improving the grid functionality. Each of the energy storage solutions has a different set of performance parameters that make them suitable for different applications. For instance, the ice energy storage is better suited for supporting grid through processes like demand response and behind the meter energy storage while the molten salt and other heat storage solutions are suited for direct grid support. Storage solutions are very crucial in supporting renewable capacity building and energy shifting. They help meet the challenges faced due to the intermittent energy generation nature of renewable sources. Each of these applications is discussed in the study to give an overview of the importance of energy storage.

