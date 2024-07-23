Grid United Applauds Bipartisan Energy Permitting Reform Legislation

HOUSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Reform Permitting Act of 2024 represents a significant bipartisan step forward in streamlining the permitting process for critical energy infrastructure projects, particularly interregional transmission lines that are essential for enhancing grid resilience and reliability. By addressing longstanding challenges such as lengthy permitting timelines and legal hurdles, this bill is a much needed step in the development of a modern and resilient electric grid. Its enactment will be a game changer for the U.S. grid.

