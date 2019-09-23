GridBright Expands its Grid Interconnection Services to Provide Nation-Wide Coverage

ALAMO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GridBright announced today that it has successfully expanded the scope of its Grid Interconnection Consulting Services, originally focused in California, to cover all regions of the US. These services help renewable generation, storage, transmission, and load developers secure their grid interconnection, navigating the complex and region-specific grid interconnection processes at the transmission and distribution levels.

"The growing number of grid interconnection applications nation-wide, and the growing concern among grid operators regarding their impact on the grid, have increased the demand for our expertise to successfully and cost-effectively complete the interconnection process," said Dr. Dariush Shirmohammadi, GridBright's Chief Engineer and IEEE Life Fellow. "We help our clients save millions of dollars in potential interconnection costs by helping them make the right decisions throughout the process," continued Dr. Shirmohammadi.

GridBright consultants have now guided over 200 renewable generation clients with their projects through various stages of the full Grid interconnection lifecycle—spanning multiple electric Control Areas and ISOs in US, Canada and Mexico. These projects represent over 25GW of wind, solar, geothermal, storage capacity at the transmission and distribution levels.

"GridBright has been helping Ormat with successful interconnection projects – geothermal, energy storage and solar PV - in California for a number of years. We are happy that their expert consulting services are now available to us nation-wide, especially as we continue to grow and expand our energy storage portfolio in other key regions," said Rahm Orenstein, Head of Utility-Scale Energy Storage Business Unit at Ormat Technologies, Inc., parent company of Viridity Energy Solutions Inc.

The following GridBright Grid Interconnection Services are now available nation-wide:

Performing pre-application assessments, interconnection feasibility studies, and interconnection cost estimation as well as commercial viability economic studies;

Technical assessment based on available Hosting Capacity maps.

Preliminary design of project configuration, including the single line diagram;

Developing data sets used in the various models;

Preparing and submitting interconnection applications;

Reviewing study assumption and running parameters of system impact studies and facility studies;

Interpreting transmission owner/operators' interconnection studies and costs;

Interpreting peak and off-peak deliverability assessments;

Protesting questionable study results with the transmission owner/operator and at regulatory bodies including FERC;

Assessing alternatives to the original interconnection design at the start or in response to various transmission operator studies;

Supporting the Generation Interconnection and Power Purchase Agreements negotiations;

Helping with transmission operator interface during project implementation such as the CAISO New Resource Implementation (NRI) process;

Interpreting and managing interactions with affected systems;

Managing material modification assessments (MMAs);

Managing transmission owner/operators' staff relations and appeal processes; and

Assessing the interconnection risk and commercial viability of projects acquisitions.

About GridBright, Inc. | GridBright is the grid management specialists of the utility industry. GridBright helps the electric industry improve grid operations through smarter solutions for managing resiliency, distributed resources, and renewables. GridBright's grid data Repository (www.bettergrids.org) is used in 45 countries. To learn more, visit GridBright.com .

