GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

STORM is a proactive software solution that analyzes data from smart meters to detect and address problems in the electric grid before they become outages; in addition it will also detect when power has actually failed. GridBright, a systems integrator specializing in outage management, led the system integration team to enhance STORM to use data from more than 2,000 smart meter locations on the New York City subway system.

Thomas Langlois, project manager at Con Edison stated, "The STORM tool has already proved itself by proactively identifying subway supply issues before they caused service interruptions. GridBright's assistance in developing this tool on time and on budget is helping Con Edison deliver value to our customers and all users of the subway."

As part of this effort, Con Edison developed a mechanism to provide the MTA unparalleled visibility into their own electric service status. Con Edison also created new communications protocols to ensure that Con Edison operators and subway system operators have consistent real-time information regarding the power supply to the subway.

The STORM tool is the first phase of the multi-year OMS (Outage Management System) integration project that started with a contract award to GridBright in June 2017. The GridBright team is part of the ongoing multi-year deployment of smart meters under Con Edison's Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project. The next phase of the GridBright efforts is integration between OMS and AMI that will provide additional critical benefits from AMI project.

Kevin Wasserman, Senior Specialist at Con Edison will be presenting a detailed case study of the STORM deployment at the EUCI Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) and Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS) conference in Houston on May 1-2, 2018. https://www.euci.com/event_post/0518-adms-derms/

About Consolidated Edison, Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $49 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through its two regulated utility subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., and its two non-utility subsidiaries, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

About GridBright, Inc.

GridBright is the grid management specialists of the utility industry. GridBright helps the electric industry improve grid operations through smarter solutions for managing resiliency, distributed resources, and renewables. To learn more, visit GridBright.com.

