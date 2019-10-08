gridCONNEXT 2019 Convenes Grid Innovators To Explore Tech, Policy, & Utility Breakthroughs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GridWise Alliance and Clean Edge, Inc. today announced world-class speakers and industry partners for gridCONNEXT 2019. The 3rd annual gathering, held in Washington, D.C., December 10-12, will bring together technology, policy, utility, and business leaders to explore the most important topics impacting the electric utility industry. The full agenda is now available online at www.gridconnext.com/schedule. Venue, registration, and additional event information is available at www.gridconnext.com.

Keynote speakers and topics include:

Bill Ritter Jr. , Former Governor, Colorado and Founder, Center for the New Energy Economy ( The Energy Transition in America: Why States, Cities, and Businesses Are Driving Decarbonization )

, Former Governor, and Founder, Center for the New Energy Economy ( ) John MacWilliams , Senior Fellow, Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University and Former Associate Deputy Secretary, U.S. DOE ( The Five Greatest Risks Facing the Grid )

Senior Fellow, Center on Global Energy Policy, and Former Associate Deputy Secretary, U.S. DOE ( ) Kristina Skierka , CEO, Power For All ( Utilities 2.0 for the Developing World )

, CEO, Power For All ( ) Nora Mead Brownell , Chair of the Board, Pacific Gas and Electric Company ( Utilities in the Face of Rapid Change )

Chair of the Board, Pacific Gas and Electric Company ( ) Richard Kauffman , Chairman, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and Former Energy Czar, New York State ( New York State's Journey to Reform Energy and Reinvent the Grid)

Confirmed partners include:

BGE, an Exelon Company

CenterPoint Energy

DataGuard

Intel

American Electric Power

DNV-GL

EPRI

Exelon

Lockheed Martin

Navigant

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Itron

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

"Innovation in utility, policy, and business models is dramatically re-shaping the electric utility landscape as we know it," explains conference co-producer Steve Hauser. "gridCONNEXT provides industry thought leaders a chance to discuss and explore policy and market breakthroughs spanning DERs, the electrification of buildings and transport, digitization, and more."

"Our speaker lineup reflects a wide diversity of grid modernization voices and addresses the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the grid," explains co-producer Ron Pernick. "This year we will delve into four major themes with some of the brightest minds in the industry: unleashing capital, managing risk, advancing technology, and innovating policy."

About gridCONNEXT

gridCONNEXT 2019, held December 10-12 in the nation's capital, convenes world-class experts to explore and unleash market innovations enabling the transition to a modern 21st century grid. With the rapid adoption of cost-competitive clean energy, energy storage, and electrified transportation – along with new business and regulatory models supporting resiliency, zero-carbon resources, and customer choice – the event offers an unprecedented opportunity to connect with key stakeholders and explore what's next in the electric utility sector. www.gridconnext.com.

About GridWise Alliance

The GridWise Alliance represents the broad and diverse group of stakeholders that design, build, and operate the electric grid including electric utilities, equipment and service providers, national laboratories, academic institutions, regional transmission operators, and independent system operators. Since 2003, GridWise and its members have been at the forefront of educating federal and state legislators and regulators on the critical need to modernize our nation's electricity system to ensure continued economic growth and competitiveness and achieve system reliability, resilience, security, efficiency, sustainability, and affordability. www.gridwise.org.

About Clean Edge

Clean Edge, Inc., founded in 2000, serves corporate, government, NGO, utility, and financial clients working to transition to a low-carbon, clean-tech future. Products and services include stock indexes tracking U.S. and global clean energy, water, and grid infrastructure markets (with Nasdaq); industry research and consulting; and events that regularly convene hundreds of industry innovators and stakeholders. To keep abreast of the latest clean-tech trends, or for more information on the company, visit www.cleanedge.com .

