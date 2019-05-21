gridCONNEXT 2019 To Bring Together Hundreds Of Business, Utility & Government Leaders In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GridWise Alliance and Clean Edge, Inc. today announced that gridCONNEXT 2019 will be held in the nation's capital December 10-12. The event, now in its third year, convenes hundreds of business, utility, government, and investment stakeholders to explore market innovations that support the transition to clean energy, energy storage, electrified transportation, and a modern electric grid. More information on the event can be found at www.gridconnext.com.

This year's plenary tracks will focus on three major themes:

Unleashing Capital

Advancing Technology

Innovating Policy

Confirmed partners include CenterPoint Energy, Dataguard, Exelon, Intel, Itron, and Lockheed Martin.

Initial keynote speakers and panelists include:

Bill Ritter Jr. , former Colorado Governor; founder, Center for the New Energy Economy; and author, Powering Forward

, former Governor; founder, Center for the New Energy Economy; and author, Calvin Butler , Chief Executive Officer, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company

, Chief Executive Officer, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company Dr. Emily Reichert , Chief Executive Officer, Greentown Labs

, Chief Executive Officer, Greentown Labs Richard Kauffman , Chairman of the Board, NYSERDA

, Chairman of the Board, NYSERDA Wade Bitaraf , Founder, Energy & Sustainability, Plug and Play Technology Center

"A growing number of states, cities, corporations, and utilities are now targeting 100% clean-energy and zero-carbon grids," explains Clean Edge managing director and conference co-producer Ron Pernick. "We look forward to meeting once again in our nation's capital to explore real-world solutions across the tech, policy, and capital landscape as this transition begins in earnest."

"gridCONNEXT attracts influential stakeholders involved in building a resilient, sustainable, and efficient grid that acts as the backbone for our digital economy," explains GridWise Alliance CEO and conference co-producer Steve Hauser. "The event supports our group's mission to accelerate and promote advanced grid infrastructure by engaging policymakers, regulators, utilities, and corporate and financial leaders."

gridCONNEXT 2019 will be held at The Liaison Capitol Hill Hotel, just blocks away from the U.S. Capitol. For more information on the event, to register, or to learn about partnership and speaking opportunities visit www.gridconnext.com.

About GridWise Alliance

The GridWise Alliance represents the broad and diverse group of stakeholders that design, build, and operate the electric grid. This includes electric utilities, information and communications equipment and service providers, national laboratories, academic institutions, regional transmission operators, and Independent system operators. Since 2003, GridWise and its members have been at the forefront of educating federal and state legislators and regulators on the critical need to modernize our nation's electricity system to ensure continued economic growth and competitiveness and achieve system reliability, resilience, security, efficiency, sustainability, and affordability. www.gridwise.org.

About Clean Edge

Clean Edge, Inc., founded in 2000, serves corporate, government, NGO, utility, and financial clients working to transition to a low-carbon, clean-tech future. Products and services include stock indexes tracking U.S. and global clean energy, water, and grid infrastructure markets (with Nasdaq); benchmarking reports and industry research; and events that regularly convene hundreds of industry innovators and stakeholders. To keep abreast of the latest clean-tech trends, or for more information on the company, visit www.cleanedge.com .

Contact:

Ron Pernick & Steve Hauser

Co-Producers, gridCONNEXT

pernick@cleanedge.com; 503-493-8681

shauser@gridwise.org; 202-530-9740

