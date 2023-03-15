Gridex Protocol Enters Key Strategic Partnership With Paris Blockchain Week 2023

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridex Protocol, the first completely on-chain order book trading protocol on Ethereum, is set to be a key strategic partner of Paris Blockchain Week, one of the largest gatherings of blockchain and web3 professionals on the global crypto calendar. It will be hosted between March 20 - 24, 2023, in the historic Carrousel du LOUVRE, the world's biggest museum and home to some of the most famous artworks in the world. The Paris Blockchain Week 2023 will be the fourth installment, with over 10,000 participants, 400+ presenters, 300+ sponsors, and 400+ media partners and journalists expected to converge on the French capital for five days of debates on the latest subjects in crypto, blockchain, and web3.

One of the biggest sub-events is the Hackathon, an event bringing together some of the best budding minds in web3. Gridex is delighted to announce that it will also be a proud key sponsor of this event, along with Ripple and Solana. The Hackathon will take place between March 17 and 19 at the Supinfo School in the center of Paris.

Teams of aspiring blockchain developers will compete over the course of one weekend to establish a crypto project. The teams will present their projects to a jury of blockchain and cryptocurrency experts at the conclusion of the weekend. Each of the three winning teams will bag a prize contributed by the event sponsors, Gridex, Ripple, and Solaris worth €5,000.

54,000,000 GDX Maker Rewards Campaign

Gridex is launching a maker rewards program. Users will be able to enjoy a share of 54,000,000 GDX when they trade on D5 Exchange. Users just need to place maker orders on the GDX/ETH trading pair (0.05% grid) in order to be eligible for the maker rewards. Users will get their maker rewards the next day after their maker orders have been fulfilled.

The maximum supply of GDX is 200 million. While it solely operates on Arbitrum as an ERC-20 token, its total supply will be capped at 104,000,000. After the launch of Gridex PoS, the remaining 96,000,000 GDX will be minted. 70% of the total GDX supply will be given out to the community in the form of Airdrop, PoS incentives, and creator awards. The remaining 30% of the allocation funds will be for the development of the project, promotion, and the reward of early investors and key contributors.

About Gridex

The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial order book trading protocol consisting of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on Ethereum. Its next step is the development of Gridex Proof of Stake (PoS), which will enable it to become a layer 0 cross-chain order book protocol that supports all mainstream layer 1s and generalized layer 2s, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, and Bitcoin. Gridex is devoted to offering an excellent user experience, driving decentralization and transparency throughout the DeFi market.

