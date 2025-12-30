GridFree AI Unveils First Grid-Independent Data Center Site; Newmark Named Exclusive Advisor and Marketer

GridFree AI taps Newmark as exclusive advisor and marketer for "South Dallas One," the first site in a three-location cluster delivering rapid speed to power, scalable AI infrastructure, and local economic investment.

HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GridFree AI, the company advancing the data center industry with grid-independent infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Newmark, which will serve as the exclusive advisor and marketer for South Dallas One, GridFree's inaugural Power Foundry™ site located in Hill County, Texas — just one hour south of DFW Airport.

South Dallas One is the first development within GridFree's emerging South Dallas Cluster, a planned three-site campus representing nearly 5 GW of cumulative gross power capacity, with each site designed to deliver more than 1.5 GW. The cluster is engineered for high-density AI deployment, energy resilience, and accelerated delivery timelines.

GridFree AI is led by a founding team with more than 100 years of combined operating experience across the energy and infrastructure sectors. Ralph Alexander (Chief Executive Officer) previously served as Chairman and CEO of Talen Energy, a major independent power producer with natural gas and nuclear generation assets. Together with Loren Long (Chief Commercial Officer) and Mark Coscio (Chief Operating Officer), the team has overseen the deployment of over $100 billion in capital. Their collective track record positions GridFree AI as one of the most experienced teams building next-generation computational infrastructure in the United States.

"South Dallas One represents the future of AI-ready infrastructure: fast to deploy, resilient by design, and insulated from the grid constraints holding back the industry," said Ralph Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of GridFree AI. "With Newmark as our trusted partner, we're bringing to market a strategically located site that delivers both reliability and scale, and we're doing it with a model that strengthens communities rather than straining local grids."

The company is pioneering grid-independent infrastructure designed specifically for the demands of modern data centers. At the core of its offering is the Power Foundry™— a self-contained, on-demand power and cooling platform that:

Operates independent of local electrical grids, avoiding strain on public power systems and increase of local power price.

Can be delivered in less than 24 months from lease signing, dramatically accelerating time-to-power compared to traditional grid-connected development.

Leverages American-produced natural gas, reducing exposure to grid congestion, curtailment, and price volatility.

Delivers 5x9 availability (99.999%)

Provides industrial-grade chilled water cooling to meet the demands of modern compute without straining local supplies.

This model enables hyperscalers and cloud providers to expand capacity without contributing to rising electricity prices or infrastructure stress in local communities.

"As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, companies are seeking sites that combine speed to power, reliability, and long-term energy stability," said Adam Doneger, Executive Vice Chairman at Newmark. "GridFree's Power Foundry™ offering hits all three. South Dallas One is one of the most compelling AI-ready development opportunities in the country, and we're proud to bring it to market."

The South Dallas One site combines the critical elements required for high-performance AI infrastructure. The location offers immediate access to robust natural gas infrastructure, ensuring reliable and scalable energy delivery for GridFree's Power Foundry™ system. Its proximity to the rapidly expanding Dallas–Fort Worth metro positions customers near one of the nation's largest tech, logistics, and enterprise hubs. The region provides a resilient operating environment ideal for high-density compute clusters, while the site itself offers substantial acreage to support multi-phase development. These attributes make South Dallas One a premium, strategically located foundation for next-generation AI data center deployments.

GridFree AI leads innovation in infrastructure with its Power Foundry™ technology, the result of a collaborative vision from leaders with expertise in energy, hyperscalers, and large-scale project delivery. GridFree AI's integrated solution eliminates dependence on established electrical grids and accelerates deployment through optimized data center architecture, greatly enhancing operational efficiency. The company serves hyperscale computing enterprises, colocation facilities, and organizations focused on artificial intelligence, enabling swift infrastructure establishment in previously unviable locations. Learn more at www.gridfree.ai

