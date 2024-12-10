GridGain Announces Call for Speakers for Virtual Apache Ignite Summit 2025

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain® , provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced the Call for Speakers for Ignite Summit 2025 , the global virtual conference for anyone interested in distributed databases, in-memory computing and Apache® Ignite® . The free global one-day virtual event will take place on February 25, 2025. The Call for Speakers closes on January 17, 2025.

Ignite Summit

Organized by GridGain, Ignite Summit is designed for developers working with Apache Ignite to address their application speed and scale challenges. The Call for Speakers welcomes seasoned Apache Ignite professionals who would like to share their Apache Ignite experiences related to use cases, implementation best practices, architectural design, Ignite-in-production environments, and how Ignite has helped them address application and business challenges.

"Apache Ignite is allowing businesses around the world to meet rapidly evolving demands for a more robust data infrastructure, from simply accelerating data analytics to enabling a unified real-time data platform that can support AI and ML use cases at scale," said Katherine Rincon, CMO of GridGain. "The virtual Ignite Summit is one of the most effective ways for new and experienced Ignite users to learn how to optimize the platform for their specific use cases. If you are working with an interesting Ignite deployment that other developers might learn from or find useful, please consider sharing it at this extremely popular event."

Ignite Summit 2025 attendees will learn:

Real-world case studies

Field-proven best practices

Ignite architecture nuts and bolts

Integrating Apache Ignite with other technologies

The use of Apache Ignite in the cloud

Apache Ignite troubleshooting

The virtual Ignite Summit also offers peer-to-peer learning opportunities for new users and experts.

Previous Ignite Summits featured speakers from CERN, Expedia, GridGain, HPE, IBM, Optiva, M&T Bank, iFood, JP Morgan Chase, Motorola and more. Recordings from previous Ignite Summits are available on GridGain's YouTube channel .

Event Summary

What: Virtual Ignite Summit 2025

When: February 25, 2025

Become a Speaker: Call for Speakers

The Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, and The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is a community sponsor.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open-source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by thousands of leading companies, including American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Expedia, IBM, Microsoft, PayPal, nference.ai, and UPS. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org.

About GridGain

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain's distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on-premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments.

In 2014, GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), which provides software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, and several members of the GridGain team are active contributors to the Apache Ignite open-source project. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com.

