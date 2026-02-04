GridGain Announces the Virtual Apache Ignite Summit 2026 and Opens Call For Speakers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain, provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced the Ignite Summit 2026 – Ready for What's Next. Scheduled for May 12-13, the Ignite Summit is a free two-day global virtual conference for anyone interested in distributed databases, in-memory computing and Apache Ignite®. The Call for Speakers is open now and will accept submissions through March 30, 2026.

Ignite Summit

Organized by GridGain, Ignite Summit 2026 is designed for developers and operators working with Apache Ignite to address their application speed and scale challenges. The Call for Speakers welcomes seasoned Apache Ignite professionals. We invite sessions focused on use cases, implementation best practices, architectural design, Ignite-in-production environments, and how Ignite has helped them address application and business challenges.

"With Apache Ignite, businesses are rapidly building simpler and more robust data infrastructures that accelerate data analytics, support AI and ML workloads at scale, and solve the challenge of accessing globally distributed data," said Lalit Ahuja, Chief Technology Officer at GridGain. "If you're interested in sharing your experience with Apache Ignite or can offer insight into how others can take advantage of Ignite to solve their application performance and data challenges, we'd love to hear from you!"

Conference themes for Ignite Summit 2026 include:

Cloud-Native Architecture and Operational Excellence: Targets engineers and architects with talks on cloud modernization, simpler scaling, and best practices related to cloud-based provisioning, observability tooling, and self-healing systems.

Targets engineers and architects with talks on cloud modernization, simpler scaling, and best practices related to cloud-based provisioning, observability tooling, and self-healing systems. AI, Machine Learning, and the Intelligent Data Layer: Features use cases showing Ignite as a low-latency feature and data store for AI/ML inferencing, faster model access and real-time decisioning.

Features use cases showing Ignite as a low-latency feature and data store for AI/ML inferencing, faster model access and real-time decisioning. Architectural Resilience and High-Volume Scale: Features talks on the challenges of distributed data systems and pure caching systems at scale, as well as the benefits of the core Ignite architecture.

Features talks on the challenges of distributed data systems and pure caching systems at scale, as well as the benefits of the core Ignite architecture. Deep Dives, Hands-On Workshops, and Trainings: Targets developers and architects, providing practical, actionable content via hands-on workshops and architectural best practices.

The virtual Ignite Summit also offers peer-to-peer learning opportunities for both new users and experts.

Previous Ignite Summits featured speakers from Bloomberg, BNP Paribas, CERN, Expedia, GridGain, HPE, IBM, iFood, JP Morgan Chase, M&T Bank, Motorola, Optiva, and more. Recordings from previous Ignite Summits are available on GridGain's YouTube channel.

Event Summary

What: Virtual Ignite Summit 2026

When: May 12-13, 2026

Where: Online

Become a Speaker: Call for Speakers

The Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, and The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is a community partner.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open-source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by thousands of leading companies including Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, and PayPal. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org.

About GridGain

GridGain provides the only unified real-time data storage and processing platform for transactions, analytics, and AI. The GridGain platform expands on Apache Ignite, delivering critical enterprise functionality and features for mission-critical applications. With GridGain, businesses can quickly deploy a fast, distributed, ACID-compliant, multi-model database for the execution of AI, analytical, and transactional workloads in real time, with unlimited horizontal scalability, high availability, and security. GridGain users can deliver all relevant data and analytics to their most demanding applications at low-millisecond latencies at any scale. GridGain is trusted by leading companies like American Airlines, AutoZone, Barclays, Citi, RBC, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications; speed operational analytics, risk analysis, and fraud detection; power AI operations; and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com.

GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in 2014. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, with several members of the GridGain team serving as active contributors to the project. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com.

