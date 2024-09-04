GridGain Sponsoring Strategic AI and Kafka Conferences This Month

Key Executives to Share AI and Real-Time Data Analytics Expertise

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain®, provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced the company will be participating in two industry events during September 2024. GridGain is a Visionary Sponsor of The AI Conference 2024: Shaping the future of AI, Sept. 10-11, 2024 in San Francisco, CA, where the company will be speaking and demonstrating its unified real-time data platform. GridGain is also a Gold Sponsor of Current: The Data Streaming Event taking place Sept. 17-18, 2024, in Austin, TX., where GridGain will be demoing its platform.

GridGain

"AI adoption is soaring as companies recognize the potential benefits that are now within reach. To be successful, these companies must put in place an infrastructure capable of providing insight into all relevant data in real time," said Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer at GridGain. "These two conferences are tremendous opportunities for companies to connect with peers, vendors, and potential partners who are traveling on this same journey, and we are honored to take part and share how GridGain can help."

The AI Conference 2024: Shaping the future of AI

What: GridGain is a Visionary Sponsor of this conference, which is focused on the future of AI. When: Sept. 10-11, 2024 Where: San Francisco, CA Talk: Lalit Ahuja, GridGain's Chief Technology Officer, will present "3 Steps to Making Well-Informed AI-Driven Decisions in Real Time," on Wednesday, Sept., 11th, from 12:35-1:00 PT. Abstract: Given the ease with which AI-based initiatives can be executed nowadays, it is no surprise that more and more enterprises are considering adopting AI-powered autonomous analytics to make well-informed decisions more economically, improve operational efficiencies, and delight customers. Achieving the true promise of AI however, requires access to data and the execution of such analytics in real time. Join this session to learn about the 3 steps necessary to execute AI-based decisions and in-transaction analytics, all in real time. Activities: Exhibiting & demoing products in Booth# 112.

Current: The Data Streaming Event, Hosted by Confluent

What: GridGain is a Gold Sponsor of this conference, which will explore real-time apps and pipelines, event-driven architectures, and always-on AI learning. When: Sept. 17-18, 2024 Where: Austin, TX Activities: Exhibiting & demoing products in Booth# 205.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain's distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on- premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Citi, Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, train machine learning models for AI, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com.

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For GridGain Systems

[email protected]

360.597.4516

