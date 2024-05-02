GridGain to Sponsor and Speak at Three Key Industry Events in May 2024

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain® , provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced the company will be sponsoring three industry events during May 2024.

GridGain is a Diamond sponsor of DBTA's Data Summit , May 8-9, 2024, in Boston, MA, where GridGain CTO, Lalit Ahuja, will speak on modern data architectures. GridGain is a Gold Sponsor of the Real-Time Analytics Summit , May 8-9, 2024, in San Jose, CA, where it will exhibit and demo the Unified Real-Time Data Platform. GridGain is also a Silver sponsor of, May 13-15, 2024, in London, where again, Lalit Ahuja will speak on the topic of turning streaming data into real-time decisions.

"Enterprises are at a turning point with their data infrastructures. Today's complex, real-time use cases – especially those that seek to deliver AI-driven decision making – require low millisecond latencies at scale," said GridGain Chief Marketing Officer, Katherine Rincon. "Outdated infrastructures that rely on a patchwork of systems to handle stream processing, historical data, and compute will never be fast enough. These industry events are a great opportunity for attendees to learn how a unified real-time data platform can quickly enable them to minimize latency, simplify their architecture, and reduce risk."

Data Summit Hosted by DBTA

What:















GridGain is a Diamond Sponsor of this conference, which offers practical advice, inspiring thought leadership, and in-depth training sessions. When:















May 8-9, 2024 Where:















Boston, MA Talk:















Lalit Ahuja, GridGain's Chief Technology Officer, will present a keynote address, "Modern Data & Analytics Architecture: Solving the Real-Time Challenge," on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. Abstract:















Although typical data architectures are able to process streaming data, more often than not, the analytics are performed offline in batch mode. The real-time data is available for analysis, but the benefits of real time are lost the instant the data lands in a datastore or lakehouse for analysis. Ahuja delves into a modern data and analytics architecture – the Unified Real-Time Data Platform – that solves the real-time challenge. He shares details and use cases on how to process streaming data, enrich it with contextual historical data, and execute advanced analytical workloads – all at ultra-low latencies and massive scale. Activities:















GridGain is exhibiting and will be on-hand to provide a demo of its unified real-time data platform.

Real-Time Analytics Summit

What:















GridGain is a Gold Sponsor of this conference, which features technical deep dives, use cases, and introductory talks from thought leaders in the community. When:















May 7-9, 2024 Where:















San Jose, CA Activities:















GridGain is exhibiting and will be on-hand to provide a demo of its unified real-time data platform.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, UK

What:













GridGain is a Silver Sponsor of this conference, one of the industry's most important gatherings for chief data analytics officers and data and analytics leaders aspiring to transform their organizations through the power of data, analytics, and AI. When:













May 13-15, 2024 Where:













London Talk:













Lalit Ahuja, GridGain's Chief Technology Officer, will present "GridGain: Data Streams and Event Hubs Not Enough? Turn Streaming Data Into Real-time Decisions" on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10:35 a.m. Abstract:













The reality today is most analytics on streaming data is performed offline in batch mode. While the latest real-time data may be available right away, most often it is landed in a datastore or lakehouse before being made available for any analytical processing. This simply isn't fast enough for today's high-speed operational decision making. Join this session to learn how a Unified Real-Time Data Platform can not only process streaming data but also enrich it with contextual historical data and execute advanced analytical workloads, all at ultra-low latencies and massive scale. Activities:













GridGain is exhibiting and will be on hand to provide a demo of its unified real-time data platform in Booth #216.

Registration Discount: Interested in attending the Summit? Register with priority code BIE25IEDC to save €690 off the standard price, compliments of GridGain.



About GridGain Systems

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain's distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on- premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Citi, Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, train machine learning models for AI, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com .

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For GridGain Systems

[email protected]

360.597.4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE GridGain Systems