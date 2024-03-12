GridGain to Sponsor, Exhibit at Kafka Summit 2024 in London

GridGain will demonstrate leading unified real-time data platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain® , provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced the company will be a Silver Sponsor of the Kafka Summit 2024 , taking place March 19-20, 2024 at the ExCel London. GridGain will be demonstrating its unified real-time data platform in Booth #210. The Kafka Summit is the premier event for the Apache Kafka community, where data architects, engineers, DevOps professionals and developers can take a deep dive into streaming technologies.

"The Kafka Summit offers attendees a tremendous opportunity to learn how to fully leverage streaming technologies and cloud-native services to accelerate their businesses, build new customer applications, and make better strategic decisions faster," said Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer, GridGain. "We look forward to networking with the incredible Kafka community and sharing the power of our unified real-time data platform to power stream processing and analytics at ultra-low latencies."

Event Summary

What: Kafka Summit 2024

When: March 19-20, 2024

Where: ExCeL London and online

Register: In person or streaming

Discount: Use GridGain's code PRMSPO24 for 25% off

About GridGain

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain's distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on-premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Citi, Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, train machine learning models for AI, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com .

