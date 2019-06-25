Gridics Expands Market Coverage to Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Denver and More

MIAMI, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridics LLC, a Miami-based real estate tech and data company, today announced the expansion of its real estate development analysis platform to include six more major cities. The Gridics platform allows users to calculate and visualize, in 3D, the development feasibility and capacity of a parcel or assemblage of parcels, inclusive of complex considerations like zoning overlays, use specific allowances and parking requirements.

The Gridics platform is used by real estate developers, investors, brokers and municipalities. Launched two years ago, Gridics started with Miami before adding New York City and a number of other cities that contract to use the platform in their zoning and planning departments. With this announcement, Gridics platform users can now analyze parcel-specific zoned development opportunity in Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Orlando and Kansas City.

"Parcel-specific zoning data and attributes are used in numerous areas of the multi-trillion-dollar real estate vertical and is a major driver of development decision making as well as valuation," says Jason Doyle, CEO of Gridics. "Yet given the broad written structure of municipal zoning regulations, determining how zoning regulations apply to specific parcel shapes has always been a manual process, resulting laborious research costs and permit approval delays. Our technology delivers this important data in real-time."

In the coming months, Gridics plans to add Chicago, Detroit, Tampa, Jacksonville, San Antonio, El Paso and Washington DC. In addition to individual application use, enterprise users can utilize the Gridics API to pull real-time property zoning data such as applicable zones and overlays, maximum buildable area, maximum footprint, allowable addition, height, density, setbacks and more.

"After years of development, our engine and data has been pressure tested by many different city zoning departments," says Doyle. "We are now aggressively scaling our coverage into all the major markets and in doing so are amassing an ocean of proprietary real estate data that we will leverage to help drive smarter development and investment decisions while creating greater efficiencies across the real estate spectrum."

As Gridics expands the coverage of its calculated development data footprint, it is working with leading commercial brokerage firms and developers to deliver a first-of-its-kind development opportunity and site-selection search. Users of this new app will be able to search for properties based on the Gridics development potential data and gain unique insights into untapped property values. It is expecting an alpha launch later this summer. To gain early access, send an email to info@gridics.com.

About Gridics: Gridics, short for Grid Analytics, develops data and software applications in the area of real estate development analysis and interpretation. For more information, visit www.gridics.com.

