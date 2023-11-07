Gridiron Capital Announces Strategic Investment by RidgeLake Partners

News provided by

Gridiron Capital, LLC

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridiron Capital ("Gridiron" or the "firm"), a middle market investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, with approximately $9.9 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce that RidgeLake Partners ("RidgeLake") has made a passive, minority investment in the firm. RidgeLake, a strategic partnership between OA Private Capital and Apogem Capital, is a dedicated platform focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle market private equity firms.

The transaction is intended to provide Gridiron with long-term capital to support the ongoing growth of the platform, its portfolio company partnerships, and its investment strategies across branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the U.S. and Canada. There will be no change in Gridiron's investment process, day-to-day management, or operations of the firm as a result of this transaction.

"RidgeLake's investment and partnership with Gridiron will allow us to accelerate our growth and further drive strong returns for our partners. We are excited to have them as partners as we continue to build on our success," said Tom Burger, Managing Partner at Gridiron Capital.

"We've been working with RidgeLake's advisers for years, and they uniquely understand our team culture and differentiation in the middle market. We are well-aligned and share the same long-term vision for Gridiron. We look forward to leveraging their strategic resources and expanding our relationship even further through this partnership," added Kevin Jackson, Managing Partner at Gridiron.

"We believe that the expertise of Gridiron's team in its core industry thematic areas is exceptional and have the utmost respect for their culture of continuous improvement and Winning Together," said Todd Milligan, co-head of RidgeLake Partners.

"We are excited to join forces with Gridiron and help them grow their investment platform in the coming years," added Michael Lunt, co-head of RidgeLake Partners.

Gridiron recently completed fundraising for its fifth fund, raising $2.1 billion and exceeding its $1.8 billion target. Consistent with the firm's investment approach in prior funds, Fund V will seek control, equity investments in North America with a focus on partnering with experienced founders and management teams within Gridiron's targeted sectors with total enterprise values between $150 and $600+ million. Since the firm's inception, Gridiron has invested in over 185 companies, including 36 platform companies.

Evercore served as financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Gridiron. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to RidgeLake.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle market companies into industry leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. Gridiron helps transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, Gridiron knows what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

About RidgeLake Partners

RidgeLake Partners, a strategic partnership between OA Private Capital and Apogem Capital, a New York Life Investments affiliate, focuses on acquiring minority equity stakes in middle market private equity firms. RidgeLake seeks to partner with firms focused on buyout, growth, distressed, secondaries, or real assets strategies across the private markets. RidgeLake aims to forge long-term relationships with its general partners, bringing strategic counsel from more than 40 years of combined middle market investment experience.

Contacts

Gridiron Capital

Jon Keehner/Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212.355.4449

RidgeLake Partners

Alexa Foley
Sloane & Company
[email protected]
585.953.8376

SOURCE Gridiron Capital, LLC

