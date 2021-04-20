Gridiron Capital-Backed GSM Outdoors Acquires Plano Synergy's Hunting and Archery Brands from Pure Fishing

Founded to meet the growing needs of the enthusiast sportsman, GSM Outdoors is the leading outdoor and sporting consumer goods company, with brands dating back to 1948. The Company equips its customers with a wide range of branded consumables, accessories, and high-quality gear to explore the outdoors, connect with nature, and create unforgettable family experiences. The Company owns 33 industry-leading brands including Stealth Cam, Walker's, Muddy, Hawk and Big Game, and through its acquisition of Plano Synergy's hunting and archery accessory brands, the Company will add Wildgame Innovations, Ameristep, Tenzing, Zink, Halo Optics, Flextone, Avian X, Evolved, Barnett and Zero Trace to its existing portfolio.

"We are thrilled to acquire Plano Synergy's hunting and archery brands, which are best in class and will significantly enhance GSM Outdoors' product offerings," said Eddie Castro, GSM Outdoors Chief Executive Officer. "Adding these brands to GSM Outdoors' portfolio provides our retailers and ultimately consumers with stronger 'one stop shop' offerings, and we look forward to further developing these brands so we can continue bringing unique value to our enthusiast hunting and archery customers."

"The acquisition of Plano Synergy's well-established hunting and archery brands is another successful milestone in GSM Outdoors' strategic growth plan," said Kevin Jackson, Managing Partner at Gridiron Capital. "The GSM Outdoors' team has a proven track-record of innovation, new product development and channel growth, and this investment reinforces the Company's commitment to strong stewardship of leading consumer brands and support for the outdoor enthusiast market."

"This is GSM Outdoors' fourth strategic acquisition since Gridiron Capital began its partnership with the Company, and like the other three partnerships, GSM Outdoors is eager to leverage its unique product development innovation engine to drive continued growth of the renowned Plano Synergy Hunting brands," said John Warner, Managing Director at Gridiron Capital. "With GSM Outdoors' distribution capabilities and deep network of relationships, Plano Synergy's loyal consumers will be able to purchase their favorite products from additional retailers."

About GSM Outdoors

Founded in 1999, GSM Outdoors specializes in developing and marketing innovative products for the hunting, sport shooting, and outdoor enthusiast market. GSM owns several industry-leading brands including Stealth Cam, Walker's, Muddy, Hawk, Big Game, Birchwood Casey, Cold Steel, TruGlo, SME, TekMat, GPS Bags, CrossFire, HME, Skull Hooker, Viking Solutions, Hunters Specialties, Western Rivers, Cyclops, Boss Buck, American Hunter, and NAP. GSM's strong focus on innovation, product development, rigorous quality control, and customer support has earned it a reputation for delivering top quality outdoor gear backed by industry leading customer service. Conservation of the environment is central to GSM's mission to preserve and protect wildlife heritage for generations to come. For more information, please visit http://www.gsmoutdoors.com.

About Gridiron Capital, LLC

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

