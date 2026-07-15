Gridiron Capital Partners with Centroid

Emphasizing Strong Conviction in IT Services Thematic Area of Expertise™ with Investment in Premier Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider

NEW CANAAN, Conn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital" or "Gridiron"), an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, is pleased to announce an investment in Centroid (the "Company"), a premier Oracle Cloud Infrastructure ("OCI") service provider headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Centroid provides a comprehensive suite of Oracle-focused IT services focused on consulting and managed services for OCI. The Company serves enterprise and mid-market clients across a variety of end-markets, primarily on a recurring and re-occurring basis. Founded in 1997 by Scott Morrell, Eric Reed, and Jim Brull, the Company has built a long-standing, strategic partnership with Oracle and serves as a critical enabler of Oracle's growth and OCI adoption, delivering the technical expertise and operational support customers need to realize OCI's full value.

Centroid represents the final platform investment in Gridiron's Fund V, which is now fully deployed, and reflects the Firm's conviction in the sector's long-term drivers. Gridiron views Centroid as a differentiated platform servicing an attractive and expanding OCI market opportunity with durable structural tailwinds. Centroid's deep Oracle expertise, long-standing customer relationships, and significant revenue visibility make it an exceptional platform to anchor this thematic. Gridiron will partner with management to accelerate Centroid's growth, both organically and through acquisitions. Drawing on its IT Services Thematic Area of Expertise and Centers of Excellence across selling organization and sales best practices, information technology, and data analytics, Gridiron will enable Centroid to expand its sales function, broaden its solutions, and deepen its expertise across the verticals it serves.

Tom Burger, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Gridiron, said, "We have deep respect for what Scott, Eric, Jim, and the entire Centroid team have built over nearly 30 years. They have cultivated an exceptional business defined by technical excellence, client loyalty, and a culture of consistently delivering on their commitments. We feel privileged to partner with them and are excited to support Centroid as they continue to grow and serve their clients."

Steve Lamb, Managing Director at Gridiron, added, "From our first interactions with the Centroid team, it was clear that this is a business built on the right values and led by people who are deeply committed to their clients. The Company is well positioned in the large and growing OCI market, supported by increasing enterprise adoption of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and demand for specialized Oracle expertise, and we are honored to play a role in the next chapter of that story."

Scott Morrell, Chief Executive Officer of Centroid, said, "We are proud of the business our team has built over nearly three decades, and we are excited about what comes next. Gridiron's partnership-focused approach, operational expertise, and respect for our culture made them the ideal partner as we continue investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, and helping customers realize the full value of OCI."

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP as legal counsel to Gridiron. Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as legal counsel to Centroid.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in business services, consumer products & services, and industrial growth segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

About Centroid

Centroid is a premier Oracle Cloud Infrastructure service provider with a nearly 30-year relationship with Oracle. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of Oracle-focused IT services, including consulting & cloud migration services, managed services, managed support renewals, OCI capacity & consumption, and engineered systems, to clients across a variety of end-markets. Additional information is available on the Company's website: www.centroid.com.

Contacts

Gridiron Capital, LLC

Thomas A. Burger Jr.

Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Media Contact:

Madeline Jones / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

SOURCE Gridiron Capital, LLC