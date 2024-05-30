Gridiron Football Introduces Vanita Krouch as Brand Ambassador

Famed Quarterback Announces Brand Partnership with Youth Flag Football Organization

DALLAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the national leader in youth non-contact football, Gridiron Football , has announced U.S. Women's Flag Football National Team Quarterback, Vanita Krouch, as its brand ambassador. The partnership marks another momentous milestone in the growth of female flag football, and cements Gridiron's leadership in the movement.

"I'm excited to partner with Gridiron Football as a Brand Ambassador", Vanita shares, "and be a part of flag football growth across the country, enabling boys and girls the opportunity to experience the love and joy I have for this sport."

Vanita Krouch is a 2024 member of the U.S. Women's Flag National Team. She's been a member of the national team since 2016, winning gold at the 2018 and 2021 IFAF World Championships and 2023 IFAF Americas Championships as starting quarterback and team captain. Team USA is 25-1 under her leadership. Regarded as one of the best flag football quarterbacks in the world, earning her the title of the "Tom Brady of Flag Football", Vanita led her team to the silver medal at the 2022 World Games.

"Vanita is one of the greatest athletes of our generation, and an incredible role model for young women around the world", shares Gridiron CEO, Scott Dillon. "But even more, she's the most genuine, caring person you'll ever meet. And she shares our passion for helping kids dream big and achieve even more– on the flag football field and off. It's a privilege to partner with Vanita as our Brand Ambassador and, in her words, 'pay it forward' to the next generation who hope to follow in her footsteps."

Gridiron Football's leagues, camps and tournaments provide an unparalleled training ground for more than 30,000 athletes, ages 4-17. And with their nationally recognized Gridiron Girls initiative, G Series tournament circuit, and recent partnership with the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), they've set the standard for female athletic development in the sport.

As a Brand Ambassador, Vanita will be appearing at the Gridiron Flag Football National Championship, G Series , on June 15-16 in Dallas, Texas. There she and members of the U.S. National Team will also be hosting 1:1 training sessions with aspiring athletes through Here2Train.com . She will also be leading Gridiron Girls flag football camps starting this fall, sharing exclusive updates from the U.S. National Team Training Camp, and collaborating on program and product developments for Gridiron Football nationwide.

About Gridiron Football

Gridiron Football is a national leader in youth flag football and 7v7 football. Gridiron brings together professionally trained coaches, officials and league organizers to provide an unrivaled football experience for boys and girls, ages 4-17. From recreational to highly competitive, Gridiron's nationally- recognized leagues, camps and tournaments help all young athletes develop on-and-off the field. For more information, visit gridironfb.com or follow on Instagram @PlayGridironFB .

